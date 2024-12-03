A Co Antrim woman convicted of protesting in an abortion clinic safe access zone says she will appeal the result.

At Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday Claire Brennan from Rasharkin was convicted of protesting in the safe access buffer zone at Coleraine hospital on October 3 2023 and refusing to leave, being fined £750.

Ms Brennan, 53, describes herself as a Roman Catholic business owner who also helps run a family farm.

She had argued that under the European Convention of Human Rights she was entitled to protest due to her right to freedom of religion.

Claire Brennan from Rasharkin says she will appeal her conviction for protesting in an abortion clinic buffer zone at Coleraine Hospital.

However, District Judge Peter King found that a 2022 Supreme Court ruling correctly balanced the rights of protestors with those of women seeking abortion – and that her defence was invalid.

Stormont had introduced ‘safe access zones’ ranging from 100 metres to 150m (extendable to 250m) around eight hospitals running abortion clinics in 2023.

Speaking 24 hours after her conviction, Ms Brennan told the News Letter that she now feels “betrayed by the government”.

She believes a government which passes such a law, can be compared to “a dictatorship”.

The PSNI arrested a man and a woman in relation to abortion clinic Safe Access Zones at Coleraine Causeway Hospital in October 2023. It is understood that the woman dressed in red was Claire Brennan. She and can be seen kneeling in prayer with her rosary beads while a police officer speaks to her.

In her view, the government intends to “try and censor all Christians out”.

She added: “They're trying to zone Christians out around abortion facilities and then they will try to zone them out of the public square and town centres.”

(An increasing number of Christian street preachers have been arrested in Northern Ireland and England, often for offending members of the LGBT community. Belfast City Council is also attempting to license all public address systems in the city centre after complaints about preachers).

Ms Brennan also directed her ire at political parties.

“I voted in good faith, and I feel I've been betrayed. They come to people's doors with a forked tongue, telling them they'll stand up for their values, but they will not even allow Christians the very basic values of expressing their religion.”

She added: “I feel proud of myself that I had the courage to speak [in court] on behalf of my brothers and sisters in the womb and I pray that these truths spoken reach the hearts of those who are not walking in Christ.”

Ms Brennan said she would now lodge an appeal within 21 days.

She went on to say that she has been receiving prayer and support “from across all of Ireland and beyond”.

In October the Scottish government sent a warning letter to residents living in their 200m protest buffer zones.

The letter sent to residents in an Edinburgh “safe access zone,” seen by The Telegraph, warned they could face criminal prosecution for actions carried out at home.

It said: “In general, the offences apply in public places within the safe access zones. However, activities in a private place (such as a house) within the area between the protected premises and the boundary of a zone could be an offence if they can be seen or heard within the zone and are done intentionally or recklessly.”

It said that less serious offences could result in fines up to £10,000, with the most serious offences incurring an unlimited fine.

