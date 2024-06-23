Aer Lingus pilot dispute: councillor appeals for airline to make sure Somme flights go ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A DUP councillor has appealed to Aer Lingus to do everything in their power to avoid cancelling flights from Dublin to Belgium and France.

Alan Lewis made the appeal in light of the many people from Northern Ireland who travel to Belgium and France at this time of year for Battle of the Somme commemorations.

Reacting to Aer Lingus having to cancel flights due to industrial action by pilots, the Newry, Mourne and Down councillor said: “Already this week, I have been contacted by countless people who were due to travel to Somme commemorations flying out of Dublin, and have unfortunately had their flights cancelled - including 51 members of the Co Down Rangers Supporters Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Annually, many thousands travel from Ulster to Northern France, via Dublin Airport, an annual pilgrimage to attend Somme commemorations. For many the 1st of July is sacred and runs deep within the psyche of Ulster unionists, along with military associations from across the island.

DUP councillor Alan Lewis

"For many the annual trip to Somme isn’t a holiday or quick weekend break, it is a deeply meaningful and poignant pilgrimage to the final resting place of their ancestors.