Aer Lingus pilot dispute: councillor appeals for airline to make sure Somme flights go ahead
Alan Lewis made the appeal in light of the many people from Northern Ireland who travel to Belgium and France at this time of year for Battle of the Somme commemorations.
Reacting to Aer Lingus having to cancel flights due to industrial action by pilots, the Newry, Mourne and Down councillor said: “Already this week, I have been contacted by countless people who were due to travel to Somme commemorations flying out of Dublin, and have unfortunately had their flights cancelled - including 51 members of the Co Down Rangers Supporters Club.
"Annually, many thousands travel from Ulster to Northern France, via Dublin Airport, an annual pilgrimage to attend Somme commemorations. For many the 1st of July is sacred and runs deep within the psyche of Ulster unionists, along with military associations from across the island.
"For many the annual trip to Somme isn’t a holiday or quick weekend break, it is a deeply meaningful and poignant pilgrimage to the final resting place of their ancestors.
"It is right and proper that many seek the opportunity to travel to pay their respects and take part in the services of commemoration. I am calling on Aer Lingus to recognise the significance of these events. Many of these flights were pre-booked a year in advance, such is the planning required to take a large group out to France. Delays or rescheduled flights can impact greatly on the services of remembrance.”Cllr Lewis said Aer Lingus should make “every effort” to accommodate those Somme travellers who are attending pre-booked commemoration services.
