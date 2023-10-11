Album dedicated to 'All Folk'd Up' band member Barry Mohan who died in car accident last year being released on first anniversary
Barry was singer and guitarist with popular group All Folk’d Up.
A year on from the 28-year-old’s passing, the band, led by brother Pauric, will release ‘Barry’ on October 17.
The album was recorded in June 2022.
The band said: “Barry’s remarkable vocals and expert guitar skills shine through in every track, reminding listeners of the extraordinary talent they were fortunate to have by their side.”
"Folks, we are delighted to announce that we are releasing an upcoming album in memory of our band member, friend and brother Barry Mohan.
"17th October will mark a year from Barry’s passing and we are marking the occasion with an album in his name.
“We recorded this album in June 2022 when Barry was still with us.
"He played on all songs and it’s something we feel very fortunate to have and we want to share it with the world.
"Barry filled our lives with joy and we are grateful to have shared so many precious memories with him”.
The post adds that a ‘special album launch night will take place on 21st October at The Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh’.
Anyone who books a ticket will receive an album on the night free of charge.
Barry’s journey with All Folk’d Up began in 2015.
Barry’s father, a prominent traditional musician, also died in a traffic accident in 2007.