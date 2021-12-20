Alliance MLA ready for Christmas dinners after cancer battle

Stewart Dickson MLA

East Antrim assemblyman Stewart Dickson said his treatment has proved successful and, with a feeding tube and pump a distant memory, he is able to enjoy his beloved steak and chips.

Writing in the winter newsletter of the stomach and oesophageal cancer support group (OG Cancer NI), he recalls the emotional turmoil that followed his initial diagnosis in 2019, as well as the incredible care from the NI Cancer Centre at the City Hospital.

“Two years ago, at Antrim Area Hospital, I received the news that I had a tumour in my oesophagus. I was thrown in at the deep end of emotions not knowing what was going to come next,” Mr Dickson said.

“Then amazing people appeared to help to explain, to hold my hand, to quell my fears. Tracy the Macmillan nurse from Antrim Area Hospital who supported Sandra and I, started to give us information.

“A few days later I was told that the initial diagnosis was confirmed and that I was a candidate for surgery.

“Life was on hold, scared, worried, telling family and friends, work colleagues, how would I cope – would I survive?”

Mr Dickson initially became concerned when he had difficulty getting food down, leading to his GP referring him for a specialist check. At that point he had never heard of oesophageal cancer, and had no idea of what lay ahead of him, but it wasn’t long before he was feeling part of the oesophageal cancer family.

“To be treated in the Cancer Centre is both daunting and also inspiring. Scans camera exams, and more scans, new nurses and doctors to meet and an exploratory operation within days of meeting the team,” he said.

“Three rounds of chemotherapy over nearly three months. Again thanks to incredible people Dr Turkington the oncologist, my incredible specialist nurses – kindness and care beyond all comprehension.

“A few ups and downs with the chemo but got through it. Managed to keep working after a few weeks of tiredness. Then a short break before the onslaught of surgery.”

He added: “I could not have believed or imagined all I would come through in the past two years, the journey I would have, the love and support I have been given by family and friends and church. Every day I am thankful for the skills of the doctors and nurses who looked after me and continue to do so.”