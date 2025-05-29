Appeal for information to help find missing teenager Ethan Hanna last seen on May 27

Police in Lurgan are concerned for the well-being of missing Ethan Hanna.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said: ‘Police In Lurgan have concerns for the following Missing Person, Ethan Hanna, 16 years old’.

They add that Ethan is described as being 5ft ins tall and of stocky build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has dirty fair hair and was last seen on May 27 around 9am and in the Portadown area.

He was last seen wearing a black north face hoodie, black joggers and white trainers.