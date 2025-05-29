Appeal for information to help find missing teenager Ethan Hanna last seen on May 27
A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said: ‘Police In Lurgan have concerns for the following Missing Person, Ethan Hanna, 16 years old’.
They add that Ethan is described as being 5ft ins tall and of stocky build.
He has dirty fair hair and was last seen on May 27 around 9am and in the Portadown area.
He was last seen wearing a black north face hoodie, black joggers and white trainers.
The post adds that Ethan may have travelled to Craigavon or Armagh – and asks the public that if they ‘have seen Ethan or know of his whereabouts to please contact police quoting reference 478 of 27/05/2025’.
