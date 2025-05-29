The woman who died tragically in a house fire in Belleek in Northern Ireland has been named locally.

She has been named locally as 47-year-old Michelle McQuillan.

The fire took hold last weekend and a statement from the NIFRS said “the thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a woman who died following a house fire at Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh”.

They said that ​“one appliance and one water tanker from Belleek Fire Station, one appliance from Enniskillen Fire Station and one appliance from Irvinestown Fire Station were called to the incident at 12.14pm on Sunday”.

The statement added that "one female occupant, aged in her 40s, was rescued from the property but tragically died at the scene”.

A Candlelight Vigil will be held ‘in Loving Memory of Michelle McQuillan on May 31 at 7.15pm in Rockfield Gardens, Belleek.

A post on Belleek Village says: ‘Please join us as we gather to honour and remember Michelle whose light touched the lives of so many.

‘We invite you to bring a candle and stand with us in prayer, love, and remembrance,’ adds the post.

‘Let us come together to reflect, grieve, and support one another during this time. All are welcome’.

Tributes to Ms McQuillan include:

Violet O Riordan – ‘Deeply saddened by this awful tragedy...remembering you all as you meet together and also Michelle's grieving family x’

Debbie Mcgrath – ’What a beautiful gesture. I will be with you all in prayer and spirit and light a candle in Armagh’

Aisling Doherty - ‘Michelle you will be missed so much around the town & especially Rockfield Gardens. Still expecting you to shout over or see you walking around the town with trousers. You were so so liked & loved more that you knew. Thinking of your heartbroken family & Friends’

Patricia McGuiness – ‘God rest her sweet soul and Deepest Sympathy to all her friends in the Variety Shop’

Johnny Brady – ‘Going to be truly missed one special lady rest in peace’

Tributes pour in as funeral details have been released for Ms McQuillan.

A post on funerattimes.com says she Passed away ‘Unexpectedly’.

It adds that her wake will take place on ‘Monday 2nd of June from 9-5 at PJ Brown's Funeral Home 380 Falls Road, Belfast’