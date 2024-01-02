All Sections
Appeal launched to find missing 24-year-old Jack Lamont with tattoos of a 'distinctive black rose on the back of his right hand and a spiders web on the back of his left hand'

Police are concerned for the whereabouts of missing 24-year-old Jack Lamont.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:20 GMT
A post on Police North Belfast says:*** Missing Person Appeal***

"Police are concerned for the whereabouts of a Jack Lamont, 24 years old."

Jack is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with a “shaven head, stubble and wearing dark jeans and black sweat top”.

The appeal adds Jack “has tattoos, with a distinctive black rose on the back of his right hand and a spiders web on the back of his left hand”.

"If anyone has any information please contact Police on 101 quoting ref number 978 31/12/23,” adds the appeal.

