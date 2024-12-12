Apprentice Boys: postponed burning of Lundy the Traitor takes place - eight images

Following the Commemorations for the 336th Anniversary of the Shutting of the Gates, on December 7, there was part of the day unfinished – the burning of the effigy of Lundy the Traitor.
1. LundyBurning1112247.jpg
The Apprentice Boys of Derry gathered in Londonderry’s Bishop Street to burn the effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy who wished to surrender the City at the beginning of the Siege of 1688. The burning of the figure is an annual event which was delayed due to Storm Darragh at the weekend. Picture Martin McKeown Photo: Martin McKeown
2. LundyBurning1112249.jpg
The Apprentice Boys of Derry gathered in Londonderry’s Bishops Street to burn the effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy who wished to surrender the City at the beginning of the Siege of 1688. The burning of the figure is an annual event which was delayed due to Storm Darragh at the weekend. Picture Martin McKeown. Photo: Martin McKeown
3. LundyBurning1112244.jpg
Philip Gillen from the No Surrender Club is presented with the commemorative shoe by Governor William Walker before the burning of the effigy of Lundy. Photo: Martin McKeown
4. LundyBurning1112243.jpg
The Apprentice Boys of Derry gathered in Londonderry’s Bishops Street to burn the effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy who wished to surrender the City at the beginning of the Siege of 1688. The burning of the figure is an annual event which was delayed due to Storm Darragh at the weekend. Picture Martin McKeown Photo: Martin McKeown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.