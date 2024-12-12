Philip Gillen, Drew McIntyre and Chris Wilson from the No Surrender Club are presented with taper before the burning of the effigy of Lundy, by Governor William Walker and his son Ben.placeholder image
Apprentice Boys: postponed burning of Lundy the Traitor takes place - eight images

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:29 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 14:34 BST
The Burning of Lundy takes place latter than expected due to Storm Darragh

Following the Commemorations for the 336th Anniversary of the Shutting of the Gates, on December 7, there was part of the day unfinished – the burning of the effigy of Lundy the Traitor.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry gathered in Londonderry’s Bishop Street to burn the effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy who wished to surrender the City at the beginning of the Siege of 1688. The burning of the figure is an annual event which was delayed due to Storm Darragh at the weekend. Picture Martin McKeown

The Apprentice Boys of Derry gathered in Londonderry’s Bishop Street to burn the effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy who wished to surrender the City at the beginning of the Siege of 1688. The burning of the figure is an annual event which was delayed due to Storm Darragh at the weekend. Picture Martin McKeown Photo: Martin McKeown

Philip Gillen from the No Surrender Club is presented with the commemorative shoe by Governor William Walker before the burning of the effigy of Lundy.

Philip Gillen from the No Surrender Club is presented with the commemorative shoe by Governor William Walker before the burning of the effigy of Lundy. Photo: Martin McKeown

