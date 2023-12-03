Apprentice Boys Shutting of the Gates parade hailed as 'the perfect day'

The annual ‘Shutting of the Gates’ parade in Londonderry has been hailed as “the perfect day” by one of the organisers.​

Members of the ABOD colour party pictured at the Hero’s Mound, in the grounds of St Columb’s Cathedral during the Shutting of the Gates parade. Photo: George Sweeney

​Apprentice Boys of Derry (ABOD) general secretary William Moore said Saturday’s event, which includes the burning of an effigy of the traitor Lundy, drew a particularly large number of spectators and passed off without incident.

Thousands of ABOD members, along with 25 bands, paraded through the walled city to mark the anniversary of the events in 1688 that led to the 105-day siege in 1689.

Governor Robert Lundy was accused of being willing to surrender the Protestant occupants of the city to the Catholic army of King James II.

Several thousand Apprentice Boys have taken part in the annual Lundy parade in Londonderry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye

The walled city event commemorates the actions of the 13 local apprentices who locked the city gates as the troops approached.

"Everything was perfect. We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” Mr Moore said.

“We had a huge turnout of members, and around 25 bands, so it was a remarkable day,” Mr Moore said.

"I think without doubt there were a lot more spectators present, and certainly a lot more of our own members present.

The traitor Lundy goes up in smoke at the Apprentice Boys of Derry's Shutting of the Gates parade on Saturday. Photo by Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

"I believe the shops and traders in the city would have had a bumper day, because quite a number of the spectators that I saw were walking around with shopping bags full of clothes and other things they had purchased locally.

"The weather was cold, but it was dry and that means everything. It was just perfect in every way”.

Commenting on the peaceful atmosphere surrounding a loyal order parade in a mainly nationalist city, Mr Moore said: “We have come a long way and we have reached out to all communities.

"We have done our utmost to ensure that our celebrations are peaceful and successful, and that is what we have achieved… you’ve got to keep working at this.”