Are you ‘lagging’ behind when it comes to protecting your pipework?

Avoid a burrr-st pipe this winter with advice from NI Water watersafe.org

As temperatures drop, homes and businesses are reminded that they should have their pipes well insulated to protect against the damage burst pipes can do.

Des Nevin, NI Water’s director of customer operations, said: “We are asking the public to prepare their properties against the effects of freezing temperatures.

“Covid-19 has shown a light directly on how vital clean water is for sanitation and health, a burst pipe can cause your property to be without water and can cause extensive damage.

“We are asking you to check your pipes are lagged and existing lagging is secure. It is also important that everyone knows where the stop valve is. The stop valve turns off the water supply in your property, which will prevent further damage from a burst pipe.

“Insulating your pipework is an essential action to protect your water supply and that of your neighbours.”

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, said: “NI Water will work to ensure our water network keeps flowing during the winter months. However, we can all play a part by protecting the pipework in our own property.

“Burst pipes cause devastation. Not only do they put pressure on the water supply network but on a personal level can cause structural damage to a property and cause lasting damage to treasured personal items like photos, which just cannot be replaced. “Please act now – just a few simple steps could save you from the distress, cost and inconvenience of a burst pipe.”

There are lots of simple things that homes and businesses can do to prepare for a cold winter.

Wrap up pipes and water tanks with lagging – high street DIY stores have everything you need; the thicker the lagging the better the protection;

• Fix dripping taps – even a small trickle can result in a frozen pipe;

• Find your property’s stop valve and make sure you can turn it off – most are under the kitchen sink – if you have one of our stop valve tags, wrap this around it;

• Keep the name of an approved plumber handy – type in your postcode at www.watersafe.org.uk to find your nearest accredited plumbing business.

If you want extra help preparing your home for winter, visit www.savewatersavemoney.co.uk and type in your postcode to order a FREE winter stop valve tag and flyer.