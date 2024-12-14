Ballymena Christmas tractor run 2024: Farmers pull out all the stops for 'the run that really starts our celebrations'

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Dec 2024, 22:45 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 10:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hundreds of tractors sporting Christmas decorations drove around the streets of Ballymena on Saturday evening (14th December) glowing with festive cheer.

The spectacular Night-Time Christmas Santa Tractor Run was organised by the Traction Engine Club of Ulster, in partnership with Ballymena BID.

Related topics:BallymenaUlster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice