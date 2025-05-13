Balmoral Show 2025: Here are 17 pictures of preparations being made for Northern Ireland's agricultural show

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 13th May 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 16:16 BST
The 156th Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 14th May to Saturday 17th May 2025 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

These pictures show how preparations are already being made.

See Balmoral Show 2025 here

Preparations continue at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn ahead of this year’s Balmoral Show. Lilly Lester(7), Aoife Kernan(9), Aaron O’Neill(5), Leah Lester(5) and Sarahjane Lester(8) from Armagh with their Dexter calf. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

1.

Preparations continue at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn ahead of this year’s Balmoral Show. Lilly Lester(7), Aoife Kernan(9), Aaron O’Neill(5), Leah Lester(5) and Sarahjane Lester(8) from Armagh with their Dexter calf. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: PRESSEYE

Photo Sales
Preparations continue at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn ahead of this year’s Balmoral Show. Lilly Lester(7), Aoife Kernan(9), Aaron O’Neill(5), Leah Lester(5) and Sarahjane Lester(8) from Armagh with their Dexter calf. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

2.

Preparations continue at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn ahead of this year’s Balmoral Show. Lilly Lester(7), Aoife Kernan(9), Aaron O’Neill(5), Leah Lester(5) and Sarahjane Lester(8) from Armagh with their Dexter calf. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: PRESSEYE

Photo Sales
Preparations continue at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn ahead of this year’s Balmoral Show. Lilly Lester(7), Aoife Kernan(9), Aaron O’Neill(5), Leah Lester(5) and Sarahjane Lester(8) from Armagh with their Dexter calf. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

3.

Preparations continue at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn ahead of this year’s Balmoral Show. Lilly Lester(7), Aoife Kernan(9), Aaron O’Neill(5), Leah Lester(5) and Sarahjane Lester(8) from Armagh with their Dexter calf. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: PRESSEYE

Photo Sales
Preparations continue at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn ahead of this year’s Balmoral Show. Lilly Lester(7), Aoife Kernan(9), Aaron O’Neill(5), Leah Lester(5) and Sarahjane Lester(8) from Armagh with their Dexter calf. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

4.

Preparations continue at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn ahead of this year’s Balmoral Show. Lilly Lester(7), Aoife Kernan(9), Aaron O’Neill(5), Leah Lester(5) and Sarahjane Lester(8) from Armagh with their Dexter calf. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: PRESSEYE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandLisburn
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice