Battle of the Somme sacrifice commemorated at services across Northern Ireland

​The Somme sacrifice of June 1,1916 has been marked at ceremonies across Northern Ireland, including Belfast where the deputy lord mayor laid a wreath at the cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance.

On the anniversary of what was one of the bloodiest days of the First World War, people gathered at war memorials from early morning to pay their respects to the 2,000 Ulstermen who died after going ‘over the top’ with the 36th (Ulster) Division.

Another 3,000 men of the division were wounded on the same day, many seriously.

At the Belfast City Hall commemoration, the council was represented by Councillor Andrew McCormick, who laid a wreath in memory of the men of the Ulster Division, the 16th (Irish) Division and the other forces who lost their lives at the Somme.

Several Orange Order parades are also due to take place on Monday evening, with the largest – involving more than 30 bands and thousands of spectators – held in east Belfast.​

In Coleraine, the annual commemoration was held in the Diamond, with Alderman Yvonne Boyle representing the mayor, laying a wreath as those in attendance fell silent in a period of reflection.

The service was organised in collaboration with the Royal British Legion.

Cllr Boyle said: “I am honoured to represent the mayor today as we gather to mark the Battle of the Somme, in 1916 many thousands of people lost their lives and it is important we remember their sacrifice.”

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Andrew McCormick lays a wreath at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

The service in Portadown began at 7.30am at the town’s war memorial.

Several political representatives attended, including Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

In a message on social media, Ms Lockhart said: “This morning the whistle blew and we fell silent as we remembered the bravery of the men who 108 years ago went over the top at the first offensive of the Battle of the Somme.

"On day one 57,470 casualties were sustained, 19,240 were fatalities. We pause today to remember their sacrifice and service – many of whom were from Upper Bann.”

Somme commemoration 2024 at Portadown war memorial

DUP representatives also posted photographs online of a wreath-laying at Stormont, with North Belfast MLA Brian Kingston saying: “Following our act of remembrance for our fallen, and laying of a poppy wreath by our party leader at the Memorial Stone and Copse of Cedar Trees in Stormont estate this morning. We will remember them.”

North Antrim MLA Paul Frew was also at the Stormont event, having earlier attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Ballymena Memorial Park.

Along with a photograph, he tweeted: “Lest we forget the awful sacrifice at the Battle of the Somme.”

Also on social media, Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken said: “On this day we remember the tremendous sacrifice of all those thousands who gave their all at the Battle of the Somme.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly at the 2024 Somme commemoration in Belfast

"It is also sad to reflect that War has returned to Europe. As we did in 1916 we need to stand just as firm against tyranny today.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said he was remembering the loss of a relative along with the thousands of others who died.

“Few days epitomise Ulster’s sacrifice for freedom and democracy like 1st July,” he said.

"The scale of the losses in the Battle of the Somme touched so many families, including my own, with the loss of my great uncle Sgt William Mullen.