Be encouraged by the fundamental Biblical truth, and earnestly pray

Rev David McMillan

However, as a Christian there is something else that you can do, which is to dial Heaven’s phone number; because that is how Jeremiah 33:3 is often described.

Here is what every Christian should do in a crisis; the Lord says: ‘"all unto me". At the time Jeremiah was facing a great personal crisis, because he was locked up in prison for no other crime than faithfully delivering God’s word. There were important lessons the Lord wanted him to learn through those days when his liberties were restricted. Because even in the prison cell God spoke to His servant, and had a word for the hour. God spoke to the prophet twice during his prison term, and when the Lord spoke to him the second time, He taught him about the importance of prayer in every situation.

This text contains a great encouragement for every Christian and especially it encourages you forward in your prayer life, because in these words the Lord reminds us that He is a prayer answering God. What greater encouragement could we get in the Christian life than this? Here is a great encouragement for you, whatever your circumstances or regardless of how great the problems you are encountering may be, because God has given us His great promise that He will hear and answer our prayers.

It is important to note the certainty of this promise. The Lord says: "I will answer thee". He doesn’t say that he may answer, or He will try to answer. There is no doubt or uncertainty in these words. Here is something that you can be sure about - God does answer prayer.

If you think of the many answers to prayer that you read of in the scriptures, and the many answers to prayer you personally have received in your own life. Those facts underline this truth, that God answers prayer; and as you consider those many answers to prayer, they should encourage you to ‘continue in prayer’ (Colossians 4:2).

But it is important to remember the answer to our prayers is sometimes delayed. There are occasions when the Lord answers instantly, as He did for Abraham’s servant (Genesis 24:45). However, that is not always the case. There are other times when we must wait on the answer (Psalm 40:1). That is why we need to be patient and persistent in prayer, and not faint or give up (Luke 18:1).