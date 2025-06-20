Marie Lacey, founder of the Belfast Community Gospel Choir, who has been honoured with an MBE

Dr Marie Lacey—singer, choir leader, community builder, and self-proclaimed ‘choir mama’— is still on cloud nine after being named in the 2025 Birthday Honours list, gaining an MBE for her work within the community and arts in Northern Ireland.

Marie, 68, laughs as she recalls the day in May when she received the auspicious letter informing her of the royal recognition.

Fresh off a trip to Portugal with her beloved Belfast Community Gospel Choir (BCGC), she was, in her own words, “exhausted and cranky.”

“There was this letter, right at the top of the pile in the hallway. It looked so official I thought, ‘Oh no, what have I done?’, she chuckles.

Marie Lacey singing with the Belfast Community Gospel Choir

“But then I opened it—and there it was, from the Cabinet Office, telling me I’d been awarded an MBE. And then asking if I was happy to receive it!”

The answer, of course, was yes. But there was a strict embargo.

“It was torture to keep it a secret, but I thought, I’ll be sent to the Tower if I let this out!”

Marie Lacey formed the BCGC in 2009, born out of a desire to create an inclusive choir grounded in joy.

Marie Lacey with her husband, Lynas Lacey, operations director, Belfast Community Gospel Choir

Representing a diverse community, BCGC brings together people of different faiths, races, sexual orientations and socio-economic backgrounds.

"You've got to accept everyone, you've got to respect everyone and give them their freedom to express themselves. And that's what makes BCGC so powerful.”

Marie was born and raised in Tamar Street, just off Dee Street, in east Belfast—“right in the heart of Ballymacarrett.”

“There wasn’t much materially, but there was so much love, music and laughter,” she says. Her father worked on the docks—“a quintessential Ulster man,” she recalls with admiration.

Her mother, Margaret Leebody, was a well-known local musician and gospel singer, who introduced her to gospel music, but it was when The Edwin Hawkins Singers hit the charts in 1969 with Oh Happy Day that Marie’s love of gospel was cemented

Music was in the blood. Marie’s first performance was at just four years old, perched on a chair in a church pulpit, harmonising in a duet with her mother.

“The song was Victory in Jesus. And many years later, I did that song again in the Waterfront Hall, this time as a duet with my son. A full-circle moment.”

Despite her obvious talent, Marie didn’t pursue music formally after school.

“Back then, you could leave school and step straight into a job.”

She did just that, working in an office after finishing at Ashfield Girls’ Secondary School. But music remained her constant.

She sang in churches, led worship at Christian Fellowship Church in Belfast, and played piano. But it wasn’t until her 50s that she made her dream a reality: forming a professional, dynamic gospel choir in Northern Ireland.

“I always wanted a choir that had real soul—like those big black gospel choirs you see. Joyful, expressive, powerful.”

And so, the Belfast Community Gospel Choir was born – and, 16 years on, BCGC is now an institution.

The choir boasts an impressive track record, with numerous television appearances and performances for heads of state, royalty, corporate leaders, and civic events, as well as weddings, church services, and charity concerts.

Internationally, they’ve taken their message of joy and unity to audiences in New York City, Boston, Indiana, and Portugal —and more recently, brought down the house at the Grand Opera House with their summer concert.

At its heart, BCGC isn’t just about the music—it’s about connection.

“We’ve seen friendships blossom, relationships form.,” says Marie, who lives in Dundondald.

“Some people even say it’s changed their lives.”

The choir currently has over 120 members, all of whom audition to join. Despite the large number, Marie proudly says, “I know each of them by name.”

Her husband Linus plays a major role too, taking care of logistics and brewing countless cups of tea. The choir affectionately call them Mama Lacey and Papa Linus.

“It’s like we’re the parents of this big, joyful family,” she says.

BCGC is inclusive of all backgrounds, ages, genders and beliefs—“people of all faiths, and none,” Marie stresses.

Marie’s own Christian faith underpins everything she does.

"My faith is everything. That's the foundation stone of everything I do in my life. I always give God the glory for anything that he has done in my life or through my life.

"In the movie Chariots of Fire, Eric Liddel said when he ran, he felt God's pleasure.

"When I sing, I feel His pleasure. I feel God's pleasure when I'm with the choir – when I'm teaching them, when I'm leading them and directing them, when I'm with an audience and sharing the joy.”

Marie says the choir is a “reflection” of her passion for music.

“My joy, my love for music, my belief in expression and freedom. That’s what makes us different. We’re not formal. We move, we clap, we feel the music. And I think it's really, really unique."

And audiences feel it too. The choir’s repertoire blends gospel classics, contemporary hits, and powerful ballads. Their rendition of How Great Thou Art has brought entire venues to tears.

“The hairs still stand up on the back of my neck when they sing it,” she says.

The choir only rehearses twice a month—Marie credits that to the high calibre of singers and the detailed rehearsal materials she shares online.

“We’ve adapted, evolved. People come prepared, and we just fine-tune together.”

For anyone who hasn’t been to a BCGC concert, audiences can expect “hand clapping, foot stomping –everything they would imagine a gospel choir to be.”

“We are very animated and very dynamic. We blend popular songs, like Summertime and Sir Duke.

"But the real corkers are the gospel songs. Those are the ones that absolutely bring the house down. There are songs like Oh Happy Day — real joyful anthems.”

The mental health benefits of choir singing have been well documented, and Marie couldn’t agree more.

“Singing should be prescribed on the NHS. The endorphins that are released when you're singing and performing – it’s amazing. To sing with other people is wonderful.

The MBE may be her latest accolade—she was also awarded an honorary doctorate by Queen’s University in 2023—but Marie is far from finished.

“I’d love for us to perform in the Republic of Ireland—Dublin would be amazing. And a tour in England too. We’ve done Scotland, New York, even sang for the Olympics press launch. But there’s more to do.”

On July 25, the choir will perform as part of the EastSide Arts Festival at C.S. Lewis Square—just a stone’s throw from Marie’s childhood home.

“That one’s special,” she says, “because I’m going back to where it all began.”

When asked how it feels to receive an MBE, Marie’s response is self-effacing.

“Everyone says I deserve it, and I find that hard to accept. I haven’t invented anything. I just do what I do.”

As for retirement? “I don’t know how I’d ever stop. I don’t want to say I’ve created a monster,” she laughs, “but I have created something so precious. And I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”