Belfast gets into the spirit as Christmas lights are switched on and market opens
Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, took to the stage with Cool FM's Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney, and Paulo Ross to officially light up the city and kick off Belfast’s festive season in style.
The magical evening saw thousands gather to enjoy festive performances from incredible local talent, including Finaghy Primary School Choir, bagpiper Henry Spencer, Sasha Samara, Tumble Circus, and more.
Of course, there was a visit from Father Christmas himself who was at CastleCourt shopping centre earlier in the day for the start of his annual parade.
Elsewhere, the Christmas Market at Belfast City Hall also opened on Saturday and will be in operation until 6pm on Sunday, December 22.
Market Place Europe Limited, who currently holds the Continental Markets contract, will be celebrating 20 years of the Belfast Christmas Market this year and has plans for Dickensian themed weekends.
There will be over 100 stalls and the new contract also sets out the requirement for 40 percent local traders and 60 percent continental traders. There will be a Santa’s Grotto supporting the Lord Mayors Charity and a return of free school educational tours.
The market opens daily from 10am at closes at 8pm from Monday to Wednesday, with bars opening until 9pm. Between Thursday to Saturday, the market operates from 10am to 10pm (bars open until 11pm).
Sunday opening hours are from noon until 6pm.
Meanwhile, the 2 Royal Avenue Christmas programme started on Saturday and will include a Winter’s Den running through the Christmas period. It will also include a variety of “sustainable” festive workshops, Christmas carolling and musical sing a longs.
There will be jazz afternoons for seniors, family theatre and performances, and celebrations from around the world including art, storytelling and dance. The space will also have baby sensory sessions, with autism and disability friendly events such as sensory workshops, activities and storytelling.
Belfast will not see Christmas lighting on main arterial routes going into the city centre due to lack of funds, officials previously told councillors at City Hall.
