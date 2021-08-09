Belfast Lough Swim from Grey Point to Carrick provides double boost for charity

This is the third year the swim has been organised and to date has raised over £21,000 for charities.

Adele Neil, Alan Harpur, Andrew Gould, Bobby Nicholson, Chris Kelly, Gareth Rowan, Matt McDowell and Nichola Swann swam from Grey Point to the shore at Carrickfergus Castle in two hours and 35 minutes.

Gary Davison, who helps organise the fundraiser, revealed more about what went into last month’s challenge.

Pictured at the presentation of cheques are: (back row) Stephen Cowan andJohn Patrick; (front row) Gareth Rowan, Zanda Reid, Matt McDowell, Alan Harpur, Chris Kelly, Lauren Rea, Bobby Nicholson, Adele Neill and Nichola Swann.

He said: “The eight swimmers had spent the last couple on months increasing their training sessions and distance that they swam. Andrew Gould, a local man who now lives and works in London, travelled over a few weeks prior to enable himself to get out and swim in the sea with the others. Previously, his training had been in an outside lido in London which is heated.

“During the swim they were supported by two RIBs from Sailability and a support crew.

“The weather was near perfect for the swim and they arrived at the shipping lane on track. At this stage permission has to be obtained from the Belfast Harbour Master, this is pre-arranged and covered in an extensive risk assessment which is agreed upon well in advance of the swim. After receiving permission, the eight made their way across the shipping channel and continued to make great progress towards Carrickfergus. When they had approximately 400m to swim, they regrouped and swam the final section as a group.”

Adele Neill, Chris Kelly, Alan Harpur, Matt McDowell, Andrew Gould, Bobby Nicholson, Gareth Rowan and Nichola Swann on completion of their challenge.

