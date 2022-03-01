Alina Orzel told the News Letter last week that her sister, niece and aunt were finding it too dangerous to leave the city.

Today she was more hopeful they could get out.

She said that they had been staying in a bomb shelter overnight and yesterday they planned to get on board a train to Poland, where many Ukrainians are seeking refuge.

Alina (centre) with her sister Oksana and niece Anna in 2017 in Poland, the last time she has met them in person

Alina, who lives in Belfast, said she had been inundated with kind words of support and by people asking for the best ways to help the people of Ukraine.

She said: “My links to Ukraine tell me that the biggest need is directly to the armed forces.”

Earlier this week the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) opened a special account that would allow the international community to make deposit to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Alina said: “Even small donations, once converted to Ukrainian currency will help the war effort.”

The link to donate to the Ukrainian Army via the NBU account is: https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Alina said that there were other ways to help including donating items to be given to refugees: “Various other groups and individuals are receiving donations of items for humanitarian relief.

“I am linked in with these contacts to co-ordinate collection points for these vital items – basic medicines, pet food, sleeping bags, blankets, baby products and nappies and toiletries are the most needed items. Clothing is not a big requirement right now.”

The UN refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.

The number, given on Tuesday, was up from a count of more than 500,000 a day earlier.

Shabia Mantoo, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in Geneva that “at this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century”.

She said the agency is urging governments to continue allowing access to all those who are fleeing, including third-country nationals living in Ukraine who are forced to escape the violence.

