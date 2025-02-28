For a charity to be immortalised in song is a rare occurance, but back in 1990 Galway band, The Saw Doctors, did just that in their hit, I Useta Lover, when the sang ‘Do you remember her collecting for Concern on Christmas Eve...’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those song lyrics, Jackie Trainor believes, illustrate the special place held in people’s hearts for the charity that was set up by a small group of people, including John and Kay O'Loughlin Kennedy in their home in Dublin in 1968, following an appeal for aid by missionaries for the starving population of war-torn Biafra

"When you tell people you work for Concern, their faces light up. We are a very trusted organisation,” said Jackie, who took up the NI director role in April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next year Concern is going to be 40 years in Northern Ireland. I'm really proud of that,” said Jackie, who works in the charity’s NI headquarters on Belfast’s Frederick Street, a listed building owned by the Quakers and rented to the charity for a nominal £52 a year.

Jackie Trainor, Concern Worldwide (NI) director

The mum-of-four recalls how it was in that very building, some 27 years previously, that her career in the third sector began.

“I had just had my first son and wanted a part-time job. I had a promotions agency, which I sold, and became a fundraiser for Concern.”

A trip to Cambodia, where there had been massive displacement due to flooding, was a “life-changing” experience. It was the days before mobile phones and she had three children under the age of three, however, those two weeks in the South-East Asian country, witnessing the abject poverty, but also the help being given by Concern, cemented Jackie’s passion for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got to see some of the work that I'd been helping to raise funds for, including a new maternity clinic, as many mothers and newborns had been dying unnecessarily due to how far they had to walk. This ignited my love for international development and wanting to genuinely play a part in making a difference.”

The opening of Concern Worldwide (NI) boutique shop on Belfast's Lisburn Road

Over subsequent years, Jackie enhanced her third sector credentials working for Habitat for Humanity, War on Want (now Self Help Africa) and, latterly, as a director with Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS).

The day after she came back from a fundraising trip to Everest Base Camp for NICHS, she returned to where it all started at Concern, a charity that’s “always been close to my heart”.

Working alongside a dedicated team of 32 staff (some of whom work for the global team) and 150 volunteers, the NI branch helps raise funds to tackle hunger and extreme poverty across 25 countries, as well as responding to humanitarian emergencies such as those in Gaza, Ukraine, Syria, and Sudan – currently the world’s largest humanitarian crisis with 25 million people facing famine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie’s working life is based on her personal convictions – a passion for social justice and global change and a commitment to fighting poverty, inequality and injustice.

Nellie Hill, 95, who recently met the King at a celebration for the heroes of humanitarian causes, opened a Concern Worldwide shop in Newcastle in 1992 in response to the Concern Emergency Appeal for the humanitarian crisis in Somalia. Since then she has helped raised almost £2 million.

“There's no overnight solution, it's a long slog,” she said, adding that resilience and emotional strength are required.

"When you hear about the plight of mothers and the steps they're having to take to keep their kids alive or to escape danger, then they're walking into more danger, you can't switch off….but there's nothing more motivating than that.

"We weren't able to get access into Gaza, but we were able to work with our Italian partner CSEVI, who were already on the ground, to bring in emergency fresh water, shelter, medical equipment and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What Concern does particularly well is that we work with communities to find solutions, we don't go and inflict what we think is the solution. We also mostly employ people local to the areas we work in.

Jackie Trainor running the Belfast marathon in aid of Concern Worldwide (NI)

"We've over 3,500 staff across the world and a range of programmes from education to food and nutrition to livelihood to tackling inequality.”

The charity boss pays tribute to the unwavering generosity and loyal support of Northern Ireland people.

"Concern is a member of the Disasters and Emergency Committee (DEC). Not long after I joined it launched the Middle East appeal. NI people, through donations to Concern, have so far raised over £1.1million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ukraine DEC appeal a few years ago raised over £6 million from Northern Ireland. The Syria-Turkey earthquake appeal raised about £2.4 million. Those were just one-off, two-week appeals.

"Northern Ireland represents 2.7 per cent of the UK population, but 50 per cent of Concern’s UK income comes from Northern Ireland. That shows that recognition and trust in our organisation here.”

Concern operates eight retail shops across the province, recently opening a boutique shop on Belfast’s Lisburn Road, selling high-end clothing and accessories at a fraction of the cost. The outlet has been a huge success, but Jackie takes none of the glory.

An antenatal class at Mambolo Health Centre, Sierra Leone, which is supported by Concern. Photo: Darren Vaughan/Concern Worldwide

"I came in to the role (as director) as the boutique shop was in the process of opening. It was our retail development manager, Aileen McKee's idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It opened in October and made £10,000 pounds in the first week of trading. And in the first 12 weeks it made £55,000. I'm really proud of the team for pulling that off.”

Jackie, who practises what she preaches, has bought some gorgeous designer items from the store (she shows off a Whistles and Mint Velvet outfit), and is hugely appreciative for the donations received.

“Michael Moffat, owner of Man 1984, a designer menswear shop in Coleraine donated some end of line stock which has raised over £10,000 for us and is now drip feeding end of line stock on a regular basis, which we are so grateful for.”

She is also filled with gratitude for the grassroots communities and local people, like 95-year-old Nellie Hill, who volunteer for Concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nellie, who recently met the King at a celebration for the heroes of humanitarian causes, opened a Concern Worldwide shop in Newcastle in 1992 in response to the Concern Emergency Appeal for the humanitarian crisis in Somalia. Since then she has helped raised almost £2 million.

How does Concern continue to attract local donations at a time when many households are under huge pressure due to the cost of living crisis?

"There are so many other worthy causes out there. I understand that. And if you've been personally or indirectly impacted, you're going to want to support a children's charity or health charity. But don't ignore those in abject poverty. Never before in the world we're living in, do people need our help more.”

Last year was one of the deadliest years on record for humanitarian workers, with nearly 600 people killed. When it is safe to do so, Jackie will travel to Liberia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just want to go and be closer to the work that we're doing there and to help and support.”

In the meantime, the indefatigable humanitarian is undertaking a fundraising 10k run in Limerick for Concern in May and training to climb Mount Kenya next year.

And at a time when the UK government has announced plans to cut its international aid budget from 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% to boost defence spending, she wants to encourage people to keep helping Concern Worldwide (NI).

“We are appealing for everyone in Northern Ireland to get behind us in whatever way they can, either by volunteering in the shops, donating or joining us as a charity partners.”

To find out how you can help or for more information on Concern:

Visit the How to Help section on the website: www.concern.org.uk