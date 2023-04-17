News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
3 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Bill Clinton welcomed into Europa Hotel by same concierge who greeted former US president on 1995 visit

Former US President Bill Clinton picked up where he left off at the Europa Hotel, being greeted by the same concierge who met him on both his previous visits.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Bill Clinton is welcomed to the Europa Hotel by head concierge Martin Mulholland as general manager Andy McNeill looks onBill Clinton is welcomed to the Europa Hotel by head concierge Martin Mulholland as general manager Andy McNeill looks on
Bill Clinton is welcomed to the Europa Hotel by head concierge Martin Mulholland as general manager Andy McNeill looks on

He was welcomed back to the Belfast hotel on Saturday where he met with staff, including head concierge Martin Mulholland, who he first met when he stayed with his wife Hilary in 1995 and then again in 1998.

Greeting the Europa Hotel’s general manager Andy McNeill, President Clinton said: “I’m so glad to be back.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy commented: “We were thrilled to welcome President Clinton back to the Europa Hotel. He was genuinely delighted to return and said it was good to see familiar faces.

Martin Mulholland welcomes Bill Clinton in 1995Martin Mulholland welcomes Bill Clinton in 1995
Martin Mulholland welcomes Bill Clinton in 1995
Most Popular

"The atmosphere in the hotel was electric, guests were cheering and thanking him for everything he has done for Northern Ireland. President Clinton and Hilary dined with friends and after their meal they asked to speak to our Executive Head Chef Kyle Greer as they really enjoyed the food.”

Related topics:PresidentBelfastNorthern Ireland