Bill Clinton welcomed into Europa Hotel by same concierge who greeted former US president on 1995 visit

Bill Clinton is welcomed to the Europa Hotel by head concierge Martin Mulholland as general manager Andy McNeill looks on

He was welcomed back to the Belfast hotel on Saturday where he met with staff, including head concierge Martin Mulholland, who he first met when he stayed with his wife Hilary in 1995 and then again in 1998.

Greeting the Europa Hotel’s general manager Andy McNeill, President Clinton said: “I’m so glad to be back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy commented: “We were thrilled to welcome President Clinton back to the Europa Hotel. He was genuinely delighted to return and said it was good to see familiar faces.

Martin Mulholland welcomes Bill Clinton in 1995