Bill Clinton welcomed into Europa Hotel by same concierge who greeted former US president on 1995 visit
Former US President Bill Clinton picked up where he left off at the Europa Hotel, being greeted by the same concierge who met him on both his previous visits.
He was welcomed back to the Belfast hotel on Saturday where he met with staff, including head concierge Martin Mulholland, who he first met when he stayed with his wife Hilary in 1995 and then again in 1998.
Greeting the Europa Hotel’s general manager Andy McNeill, President Clinton said: “I’m so glad to be back.”
Andy commented: “We were thrilled to welcome President Clinton back to the Europa Hotel. He was genuinely delighted to return and said it was good to see familiar faces.
"The atmosphere in the hotel was electric, guests were cheering and thanking him for everything he has done for Northern Ireland. President Clinton and Hilary dined with friends and after their meal they asked to speak to our Executive Head Chef Kyle Greer as they really enjoyed the food.”