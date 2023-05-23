Blue plaque for Gladys Mccabe - prolific painter and inspiration to generation of women artists in Northern Ireland

The Ulster History Circle commemorated the life and works of Gladys Mccabe with the plaque at 17 Stranmillis Road in Belfast, which was unveiled by her son Chris.

Chris Spurr, chairman of the Ulster History Circle commented: “Gladys Maccabe excelled as an artist, demonstrating a proficiency and talent in art and design, and moreover she was acknowledged as a leading art critic.

"In 1957 her esteem saw her elected the first president of the Ulster Society of Women Artists.

Chris Maccabe unveils a blue plaque to his mother Gladys Maccabe who was an artist, writer, critic and first president of the Ulster Society of Women Artists in 1957. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"The Ulster History Circle is delighted to commemorate this renowned artist with a blue plaque on the building where she had her studio, and the circle is particularly grateful to Belfast City Council for their financial support, and also to the Ulster Museum for their valued assistance.”

Gladys Chalmers was born on June 5, 19I8 in Randalstown. Her father George, a former Army officer with the Gordon Highlanders, was an artist in the world of calligraphy and illumination. Her mother, Elizabeth, was also an artist who specialised in design in the linen industry.

Gladys was educated at Brookvale Collegiate College in Belfast, and in 1934 at the age of sixteen, had her first picture published in the Royal Drawing Society’s magazine. The same year she entered the Belfast College of Art.

Her childhood friend, Max Maccabe became very much part of her life and in the late 1930s Gladys encouraged him to take up painting. On May 14, 1941 the pair married.

The late Gladys Maccabe

Their first joint exhibition in 1942 was in Robinson & Cleaver’s Department Store in Belfast, and in 1949 when they exhibited in the Kensington Gallery, London.

Both were members of the Contemporary Ulster Group that included such artists as Gerard Dillion and Dan O’Neill. An associate member of the group was the artist William Connor. He had his studio at Stranmillis Road and years later Gladys painted his portrait which is in the Ulster Museum.

Her paintings of ‘The OId Lammas Fair’, ‘In the Park’, ‘Parade Ring-Ladies Day-Punchestown’, ‘The Merry–go-round’, depict her interest in people and places.

She once said: “When I see a crowd, I get a sense of excitement as well as a feeling of compassion and am often moved to record what I see.”

In 1957, Gladys with the assistance of Olive Henry formed the Ulster Society of Women Artists and became its first president. Gladys felt there was a wealth of untapped female artist talent in NI. She was proved correct and the society still thrives today.

Around the province she lectured on art and for a time taught at the Glens of Antrim School of Art.

In 2000, she was awarded an MBE for services to the Arts.

Gladys was the Northern Ireland Art Critic for the Irish Independent and the Irish News and wrote columns for the Sunday Independent, Leisure Painter and for the Ulster Tatler.

She was also fashion and arts editor for the Ulster Tatler and fashion correspondent for the News Letter and BBC Northern Ireland.

