Body of a man discovered at house in north Antrim
Police are investigating after the body of man was discovered at a house in north Antrim.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 11:04 am
According to the PSNI, officers and NI Ambulance Service personnel attend the scene in Ballycastle on Sunday afternoon.
A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police at received a report of the sudden death of a man at a property at Mayo Drive in Ballycastle at approximately 2.15pm yesterday, Sunday 26 December.
“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from NIAS.
“There are no further details at this stage.”