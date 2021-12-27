Body of a man discovered at house in north Antrim

Police are investigating after the body of man was discovered at a house in north Antrim.

By Mark Rainey
Monday, 27th December 2021, 11:04 am
Police at the scene in Mayo Drive Ballycastle on Boxing evening (Sunday) where a male body was been found. Photo: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

According to the PSNI, officers and NI Ambulance Service personnel attend the scene in Ballycastle on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police at received a report of the sudden death of a man at a property at Mayo Drive in Ballycastle at approximately 2.15pm yesterday, Sunday 26 December.

“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from NIAS.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

PolicePSNI