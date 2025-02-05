Boyne Bridge: Here are 15 images documenting the final stages of the landmark's demolition

The Boyne Bridge has been at the centre of controversy for months, having been held as a cherished part of the local heritage by the Sandy Row community.

However, plans had been approved to remove the bridge to make way for access to the new Grand Central Station.

These are pictures of the last stages of its demolition.

The Boyne Bridge in Belfast is being demolished as part of the redevelopment of the area for the new Belfast Grand Central Station. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

1.

The Boyne Bridge in Belfast is being demolished as part of the redevelopment of the area for the new Belfast Grand Central Station. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The Boyne Bridge in Belfast is being demolished as part of the redevelopment of the area for the new Belfast Grand Central Station. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The Boyne Bridge in Belfast is being demolished as part of the redevelopment of the area for the new Belfast Grand Central Station. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

