Bruce Springsteen hailed as "insanely brilliant" after paying tribute to the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan during his concert in Cork

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:01 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 15:53 BST
Bruce Springsteen has been hailed as being "insanely brilliant" by Shane MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke after he paid tribute to her late husband during his concert in Cork.
Watch this 5 minute video showing a selection of his songs as Bruce Springsteen ...

At the end of the sold-out concert Bruce Springsteen sang a heartfelt rendition of ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ by The Pogues.

He also played the song at his show in Kilkenny.

In a post on social media, Victoria Mary Clarke shared a behind-the-scenes picture, writing: “Bruce @springsteen is insanely brilliant as a musician but it is his warmth and humanity and kindness that makes him a superstar. Thank you so much.”

After Shane MacGowan died last November, Bruce Springsteen wrote on his official website: "Shane was one of my all-time favorite writers. The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon.

"I was fortunate to spend a little time with Shane and his lovely wife Victoria the last time we were in Dublin. He was very ill, but still beautifully present in his heart and spirit. His music is timeless and eternal. I don’t know about the rest of us, but they’ll be singing Shane’s songs 100 years from now."

