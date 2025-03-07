The funeral takes place this Sunday for an 11-year-old Co Londonderry girl whom a former school remembers as "a fun loving and happy pupil".

Caitlin-Rose McMullan died after being struck by a car as she got off a school bus outside the village of Castledawson in Co Londonderry on Wednesday afternoon.

A former pupil of Holy Family Primary School in Magherafelt, she was hit by the car after exiting the bus near her home on the Hillhead Road shortly after 4pm.

A previous school described her as "a fun loving and happy pupil".

In a post on Facebook, Holy Family Primary School in Magherafelt expressed “profound sadness” and said their thoughts are with her family.

The school said it is "really saddened" to hear of the death of its former pupil.

"Our school community fondly remembers Caitlin-Rose as a fun loving and happy pupil during her years with us," it said.

"We keep in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time Caitlin-Rose’s mummy, daddy and brother Shéa, who is also a past pupil of our school, the wider family circle and all her friends both from Holy Family PS and St Pius X College."

The little girl was most recently a pupil at St Pius X College.

A family notice said she lived with her family at Broagh Road Castledawson, and was the beloved daughter of Colm and Stella, dear sister of Shéa, granddaughter of Mehall and Kate and Rosemary and Clement.

Her funeral takes place from her home on Sunday 9 March at 1.30pm for 2.30pm Mass in Church of St Mary in Bellaghy.

In a statement on Facebook, the Council For Catholic Maintained Schools and staff said they are "deeply shocked and saddened" by her death.

Her latest school, St Pius X College, expressed “profound sadness” and said their thoughts are with her family.

“Caitlin-Rose was a very popular pupil who was always smiling. Her former teachers described her as a ‘joy to teach due to her kind and fun-loving nature’,” it said.

“She was an outgoing, bubbly and caring child who will be greatly missed by fellow pupils and staff alike.