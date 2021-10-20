Care homes: Commissioner welcomes further easing of visiting restrictions

The Commissioner for Older People for NI Eddie Lynch. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Eddie Lynch said the new guidance – which will allow up to four people from no more than two households to visit up to four times per week – described the news as “significant” for both residents and their loved ones.

The guidance is contained in the document ‘Visiting with Care – A Pathway’.

Mr Lynch said: “I have heard first-hand from those living in care homes just how difficult the restrictions around visiting have been so this is very welcome news for many residents and their loved ones.

“Moving to the next phase in the pathway document is a small step towards normality, but a significant one for care home residents.

“It is crucial that restrictions in care homes are not in place for longer than is absolutely necessary and with many of the restrictions being eased for the rest of society over the past few weeks and months, I’m delighted that increased visits are now being safely permitted, enabling residents to enjoy even more face-to-face contact with their loved ones.”

The commissioner added: “I would echo the Health Minister’s warning and reminder that COVID 19 is still prevalent in society and again would urge everyone to continue to practice good personal hygiene and to avail of the vaccine and the booster vaccine where eligible.”