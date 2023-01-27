Former professional boxer Carl Frampton MBE, a former two-weight world champion having held the WBA (Unified) and IBF super-bantamweight titles between 2014 and 2016, and the WBA (Super) featherweight title from 2016 to 2017, announced the arrival of new baby daughter Mila who weighed in at 6lb 9oz today.

It is the third child for Carl and his wife Christine, who are also proud parents to Carla, 11, and seven-year-old Rossa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Jackal’ as he is also known hails from Tiger’s Bay in North Belfast has been with Christine, a criminology graduate from Poleglass in west Belfast, since 2011, and the pair have been married since 2013.

Carl and Christine Frampton have announced the arrival of baby daughter Mila