Centenarian receives new NI Centenary flag from LCC in Belfast

Mrs Emily Clarke being presented with the first of the LCC's NI Centenary flags at the Somme Nursing Home in east Belfast.

The LCC said it is aware that flags and emblems “can be highly potent symbols of community allegiances” and are also “important demonstrators of our loyalist and unionist heritage and culture.”

In a statement released following the launch, the LCC said: In recognition of the first centenary of our country the LCC would encourage all commemorations to be conducted in a spirit of respect, pride, and enjoyment and mindful of

continuing covid restrictions.

“The LCC would wish to prevent our national emblems being left on display in a dilapidated state and would ask that steps are taken to prevent this occurring.

“Accordingly, the LCC has agreed the following protocol for the display of flags and emblems.”

The LCC said that although there is no means of enforcing the proposed protocol, it has appealed for its widespread adoption, and adherence to, in loyalist and unionist areas.

The three-point protocol states:

1. The national flags of the United Kingdom, and of Northern Ireland should be displayed and flown in our communities in a respectful manner, in places where they will command such respect and not be used for provocative purposes, and they should be maintained in good order.

2. In recognition and respect for the centenary of our country the LCC has commissioned a special flag. This flag will be erected in our communities subject to appropriate respect being shown in the vicinity of churches, schools, and other cross-community buildings.

3. Flags may be acquired from recognised regalia shops or from local loyalist community organisations.

