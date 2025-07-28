Chapter Chat: Village set to host special day for annual Royal Black Fermanagh parade

County Fermanagh Royal Black Chapter marks the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler on the first Saturday of August each year

​The first Saturday in August is always a special date for Co Fermanagh Grand Black Chapter.

It’s a day when the Royal Black Institution commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Newtownbutler, a significant victory for the Williamite forces in the summer of 1689.

This year, around 2,000 sir knights and band members will mark the event at a demonstration in the picturesque lakeland village of Derrygonnelly on August 2.

Hosted by Derrygonnelly Star of Freedom RBP 465, a total of 36 preceptories and a similar number of marching bands are scheduled to take part in the traditional parade.

Lisnaskea hosted last year’s Fermanagh demonstration

The village, which last played host more than 50 years ago, will come alive to the sights and sounds of the pageantry and colour of the parade and music of the accordion, pipe, flute and silver bands.

Among the musical ensembles on parade will be Garrison Accordion, Enniskillen Pipe, Inver Flute and Maguiresbridge Silver bands.

Ballyreagh Silver Band, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, will lead the procession.

Worshipful Master of RBP 465 Glenn Gregg said: “Having last hosted the event in 1973, it is an honour to have the commemoration back in Derrygonnelly.”

Sir knights in the 2024 parade in Lisnaskea

Writing in the RBP booklet to mark the 2025 event, he extended “a warm welcome to all visiting sir knights from Co Fermanagh, the Republic of Ireland and from various parts of Northern Ireland, not forgetting their families and friends who will be joining us on the day”.

He added: “I have no doubt you will enjoy your day and be entertained by all the exceptional bands that will be on parade.

“We are very grateful for all the support of the local traders and businesses within the town and would ask that you support them in whatever way you can.”

County Grand Master Neville McElwaine says he has “no doubt” visitors to Derrygonnelly “will have an enjoyable and memorable day”.

In his message published in the booklet, he commended RBP 465 “for having the vision and dedication” in their planning of the commemoration.

“I am certain today will be another memorable chapter in the rich history of our great institution here in Co Fermanagh,” he said.

He urged members to “remain to hear the message of the gospel” at the religious proceedings on the day.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson is looking forward to the event, where he will be the principal speaker on the platform at the demonstration field.

He said: “The Royal Black Institution has a long history and tradition in Fermanagh.

“This event draws together sir knights from the border counties of Fermanagh, Cavan, Monagan and Donegal, and I wish everyone a very successful day as they witness for the Reformed Christian Faith.

“I trust that as our banners float in the wind, and as the spectators gaze upon those brilliant paintings of Scriptural truths, that they will be encouraged to recognise their need of a Saviour.”

The commemoration has received funding from Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, and the dedicated charity this year is the Air Ambulance NI.

The commemoration booklet gives a brief history of Star of Freedom RBP 465, which was formed at a meeting in Derrygonnelly Orange Hall in July 1917.

It notes: “During its 108 years, the preceptory has always met on a regular basis, except for a period between 1939 and 1943, where there was no record of any meeting; this period being in the midst of the Second World War.”

The preceptory, with a membership of more than 70, says it is “very proud” of the number of young men in the ranks, six having joined at the May meeting.

The booklet features archive photographs and a report on the 1973 demonstration, courtesy of the Impartial Reporter.

Under the headline, ‘Cheers greet Eire’s Royal Blackmen’, the report said that “five Royal Black preceptories from Eire were given a rousing reception” at the demonstration in Derrygonnelly.

It added: “The march through the gaily decorated town, which was packed with visitors, was headed by Castlederg Apprentice Boys.

“The Eire Blackmen came next, at the head of 27 preceptories and their bands.

“The Cavan and Monaghan marchers were cheered and applauded as they walked through the streets lined with loyalists.”