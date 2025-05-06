Charity hails unearthed church archive document mentioning earliest days of Christian Aid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Christian Aid has hailed the unearthing of a document from 1945 showing that Belfast was already raising funds for World War Two refugees at the time peace was declared.

The programme for the VE Day service of thanksgiving on May 13, 1945, was found among the archives of St Anne’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Belfast.

It details a collection for “Christian Reconstruction in Europe”, a group which was formed in the latter part of the war.

"Christian Reconstruction in Europe” was founded by British Council of Churches. It changed its name to Christian Aid soon afterwards.

Caption L-R: Dean of St Anne’s Cathedral the Very Rev Stephen Forde; Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive, Rosamond Bennett; and 1940s-style dancers Carrie Montgomery and Declan Allison: Credit Paul Faith, Press Eye

The charity says the programme is among the first historic mentions of the group.

In a fundraising push across Britain and Ireland, the nascent charity raised more than £80,000 (equivalent to more than £3 million in today’s money) to assist the refugees, often to pay for food parcels sent to those living in DP (displaced persons) camps.

Across the whole continent, it has been estimated that as many as 65 million people were forced from their homes by the war. Millions more fled the Japanese aggression in Asia.

Cathedral dean Stephen Forde said: “This document proves that within days of VE Day in 1945, the citizens of Belfast were raising funds for refugees in Europe.

"It’s touching to think, amid all the joy and relief, and despite the rationing and hardships here at home, that Belfast remembered the millions in desperate need across Europe.”

Rosamond Bennett, chief executive of Christian Aid Ireland, thanked cathedral staff for sharing the document, saying: “It’s wonderful to see our ‘birth certificate’ – our genesis story – right here in black and white, on this meticulously preserved programme.

"In the 80 years since this first collection was taken up, our work to support people fleeing war and disaster around the world has only been possible because of the generous support of people here in Belfast and across Northern Ireland.”