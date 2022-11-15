Antrim and Newtownabbey Council are asking the public to join them at Christmas Light Switch Ons.

" There will be lots of free, festive family fun across the Borough from Wednesday 23 November to Saturday 26 November as we kick off the seasonal celebrations,” they say.

"Hosted by Cool FM presenters, the events will each feature an innovative performance by Tumble Circus. Local talent will take to the stage including primary schools, choirs, musicians and dance academies to get you in the mood for Christmas. Santa will also make an appearance during the event alongside a special guest before the Christmas lights are switched on, lighting up the Borough for Christmas 2022! Events are as follows:

· Wednesday 23 November 2022, 6pm-7.30pm: Rathcoole and Mossley Mill

· Thursday 24 November 2022, 6pm-7.30pm: Antrim and Crumlin

· Friday 25 November 2022, 6pm-7.30pm: Glengormley and Randalstown

· Saturday 26 November 2022, 4.30pm-6pm: Ballyclare

And Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross added: “Our Christmas Switch On events are a great time for everyone to come together as a community and get into the festive spirit. We have a fantastic line up organised this year and I would encourage everyone to join in the fun and help us light up Antrim and Newtownabbey for Christmas 2022.”

For more details visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/Christmas

Meanwhile, Mid Ulster District Council Christmas Tree Light Switch-on’s have been posted online.

Cookstown – Cookstown Town Centre, Friday 25 November, from 6.30pm - 8pm

‘William Street comes alive with entertainment from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Band of Gold, and a fantastic Showstoppers Parade to count down to the Lights Switch On by Santa, who'll arrive in style.‘On Street Entertainment from 6.30pm to 8pm includes Face painting, The Gaming Bus, Art Cart and Character Walkabouts for those Christmas selfies!‘The Christmas Lights Switch On will take place at approximately 7.25pm.‘Road Closures: Road diversions will be in place on William Street from 5pm to 9.15pm’.Magherafelt – Market Square, Magherafelt, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November – featuring Lough Neagh Artisans Market, Christmas Lights Switch-On and Fireworks DisplayDetails adds: ‘Saturday 26 from 11am to 10pm (street food from 6pm to 10pm) – Sunday 27 from 1.30pm to 6pm.

‘Browse a selection of artisan food and craft producers on Saturday and Sunday and enjoy street food on Saturday night that will sustain you through the street party, lights switch on, fireworks and beyond!‘Christmas Lights Switch-On and Fireworks‘Be at Meeting Street/Market Street from 6.15pm to greet Santa as he arrives, and get into the Christmas spirit on Broad Street as the Street Party gets into full swing from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, with entertainment in the Civic Space continuing up until 10pm.‘You'll be entertained by local schools and groups appearing on stage at the Civic Space on Meeting Street/Market Street. There's face painting in the Bank of Ireland and a Christmas Mini Panto to entertain the little ones in The Bridewell on Saturday 26 with shows from 11.30am to 5pm, costing £2.50 per person.‘The Magherafelt Christmas Lights Switch On and Firework Display will take place from 7.30pm’.

Dungannon – Market Square, Dungannon, Saturday 26 November from 1pm to 8pm

‘Family focused festive fun will take place in Market Square from 1pm including music to get you in the festive mood from on-stage DJ, Choirs and the Manhattan Swing Band, face painting and family fun activities hosted in The Space, Market Square.‘The arrival of Santa and Christmas Lights Switch On will take place from approximately 7.45pm.Maghera – Maghera Walled Garden and Town Centre, Saturday 3 December from 3pm to 6pm‘From 3pm to 5pm, you can meet Santa in the Potting Shed, be entertained as you stroll around the garden and toast your own marshmallows. Enjoy a warming drink on the lane as Dragonfly Coffee Company serve up tea, coffee, hot coffee and sweet treats.‘Santa is so excited to meet as many of you as possible - however, you will need to pre-book one of the free tickets available via our Eventbrite page. Each ticket is for one group/family to meet Santa (maximum of 5 people per group/ticket)’.

The Christmas Lights Switch-On will start with Santa making his way from the Walled Garden to Hall Street at 5.15pm, with illuminations happening at 5.30pm.Road Closures: There are no formal road closures taking place. If travelling through Maghera at the time of the switch-on itself, motorists should be prepared for a short delay in coming through town.Accessible Information:

Disabled parking spaces are available at the bottom of the lane on Church Street

Maghera Walled Garden has flat surfaces and paths that accommodate wheelchair access

The Lurach Centre has public toilets, included disabled access. In addition a disabled toilet is located in the Walled Garden

Baby Changing facilities will be available in the Lurach Centre​

Coalisland

Cornmill Heritage Centre and Car ParkSunday 4 December from 5pm to 7pmNa Fianna Christmas Fair, Parochial Centre: 1pm - 5pmChristmas Lights Switch OnChristmas music performed by The Crafy Crows live on stage. From 5pm to 6.30pm, there'll be free face painting, the opportunity to take a selfie with festive characters, or to meet Santa in his cosy corner in the Cornmill.Craic Theatre will knock your Christmas socks off on stage from 6.30pm to 6.50pm. The Christmas Lights Switch-On will take place at approximately 6.50pm.Accessible Information:

All Inclusive and Changing facilities are available at the Cornmill Car Park.

