The Tumbling Paddies

After becoming one of Ireland’s most popular entertainment acts, The Tumbling Paddies are pleased to announce a headline Christmas show at the Ulster Hall Belfast.

The December 20 show will be available at 10am on Friday from Ticketmaster.ie

Originally starting out in 2014 as a five-piece performing at local weddings and pubs in their beloved County Fermanagh the band has continuously evolved to where they are today.

It wasn’t long until Oisin came in on keyboards and the band started to expand on their music gaining more and more followers as they toured.

A major turning point was the chance introduction with Manager Andrew Cox after a performance in Belleek, County Fermanagh.

Andrew gave the lads the drive and determination to record and perform throughout Ireland and further afield.

After a few years of heavy gigging and indeed the band's first album of ten original tracks they have attracted a large group of loyal fans throughout Ireland and further afield.

They continue to sell out venues up and down Ireland such as the TF Castlebar and the INEC in Killarney as well as many venues throughout the world having previously toured in Dubai, Germany, Spain, and England.

Songwriting and original material is a major part of The Tumbling Paddies.