Church of Ireland aligns with concern for future of education

Donacloney Elim church, Co Down

​The church's board of education says recent academic research shows the pressures which schools are facing in these challenging economic times.

The Church letter welcomes the publication of a new report from Queen’s University, Belfast; Ulster University; Stranmillis university college, Belfast, and Newcastle university, which underline the consequences of the government cuts to education for children and young people in Northern Ireland’.

The report acknowledges how budget cuts will increase poverty, widen existing educational attainment gaps, deepen the mental health crisis, and exacerbate existing pressures facing the special educational needs' system.

“Despite these enormous financial pressures,” says the church, “schools in Northern Ireland continue to provide a safe, welcoming, learning environment for children and young people and all school staff should be commended for this.”

Church of Ireland primate Archbishop John McDowell, who chairs this church's education board, adds: “At this time, the pride which we take in the resilience and achievements of all in our schools, has to be balanced with our deep concern for the future of education in Northern Ireland.

"The consequence of the cuts' report sheds light on just how vulnerable every aspect of schooling has become, and we trust it will focus the minds of all who have responsibility for the allocation of essential resources to schools.”

The Church of Ireland, along with the Presbyterian and Methodist churches are represented on the Transferrors' body which oversees the administration of the state, mainly Protestant primary and secondary schools in Northern Ireland. In the Irish Republic, most Protestant schools are administered by the Church of Ireland.

The letter to Northern Ireland controlled schools encourages teachers and staff and thanks them for their steadfast work in very difficult circumstances.

Professor Noel Purdy, co-author of the report, and director of the centre for research in educational under-achievement at Stranmillis University college, concurs: “Our report confirms that this long list of cuts will increase poverty, widen existing educational attainment gaps, deepen the mental health crisis and widen existing pressures facing the special educational needs system in Northern Ireland”