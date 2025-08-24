Clandeboye Festival ends in style with the Camerata Ireland Gala Concert

The Ulster Orchestra

​​The Clandeboye Festival 2025 ended in style on Saturday with the Camerata Ireland Gala Concert in the atmospheric Banqueting Hall of the Clandeboye estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was also a balmy summer evening for this social event, which is such an integral

part of the Northern Ireland musical year.

The programme featured two of the more popular works in the classical repertoire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The distinguished Canarian soloist and composer Gustavo Diaz-Jerez gave a sparkling performance of Haydn’s Piano Concerto in D Major, which was followed shortly afterwards by Beethoven’s Piano Concert No 2 in the very capable control of our own classical star Barry Douglas, the founder of the Orchestra and the Festival.

The first movement of the Haydn and the final movement of the Beethoven were particularly engaging, and the performance of the concertos, without the usual interval, underlined the historical proximity between these two musical giants-Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) and Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).

The relatively small but elegant Banqueting Hall at Clandeboye is ideally suited to this music which in the early days was heard in similarly intimate venues rather than some of the vast concert halls of today, and the performance of Camerata Ireland had the talent and also enthusiasm of a comparatively young ensemble whose members have a real love for what they are doing.

So many orchestras nowadays seem over-extended and under-rehearsed but this evening in the presence of an appreciative audience was special, and indicative of what it must have been like to share this kind of music from centuries ago but which still remains fresh in the right hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much credit is due to Barry Douglas and the late Lady Dufferin who established the Festival, and to the many outstanding soloists, the Camerata musicians, the administrators, and the funders and audiences who have kept the Clandeboye Festival

alive for the past 24 years.