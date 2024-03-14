The Clover High School Band makes its way through the streets of LarneThe Clover High School Band makes its way through the streets of Larne
The Clover High School Band makes its way through the streets of Larne

Clover High School Band from South Carolina performs in Larne – 18 fantastic images

The streets of Larne were filled with the music of an all-American marching band from South Carolina on Wednesday.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 14th Mar 2024, 10:53 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 11:04 GMT

The 160-member Clover High School Band dropped in for the day as their home town of Clover is twinned with Larne.

As well as parading through the streets of Larne, the band also took part in a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial to commemorate American soldiers who trained in the area before taking part in the Normandy Landings in WWII.

The band will perform at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin this weekend.

Enjoy these 18 fantastic images by Arthur Allison, Pacemaker.

To read more about the Larne visit, click here.

The Clover High School Band from South Carolina took to the streets of Larne to play a medley of musical hits on Wednesday

1. Clover High School Band in Larne

The Clover High School Band from South Carolina took to the streets of Larne to play a medley of musical hits on Wednesday Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
The Clover High School Band from South Carolina in Larne

2. Clover High School Band in Larne

The Clover High School Band from South Carolina in Larne Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Drummers of the Clover High School Band

3. Clover High School Band in Larne

Drummers of the Clover High School Band Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Clover High School Band holds a short wreath laying ceremony at Larne war memorial to commemorate American soldiers who trained in the area during the Second World War

4. Clover High School Band in Larne

Clover High School Band holds a short wreath laying ceremony at Larne war memorial to commemorate American soldiers who trained in the area during the Second World War Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LarneAmerican