The 160-member Clover High School Band dropped in for the day as their home town of Clover is twinned with Larne.

As well as parading through the streets of Larne, the band also took part in a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial to commemorate American soldiers who trained in the area before taking part in the Normandy Landings in WWII.

The band will perform at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin this weekend.

Enjoy these 18 fantastic images by Arthur Allison, Pacemaker.

