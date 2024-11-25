Coca-Cola Christmas truck 2024 - This is when you will be able to see the best truck EVER in Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:34 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 14:51 BST

The time and date has now been confirmed for the public to see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck in Belfast this year.
It has been confirmed that the truck we have all been waiting for will be at Custom House Square, Belfast, 2pm - 9pm on Sunday December 1.

Other confirmed Coca-Cola truck locations and dates 2024 by Christmas FM are –

Saturday November 30 - Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin, 2pm - 9pm

Saturday December 7 - Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork, 2pm - 9pm

Sunday December 8 - Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick, 2pm - 9pm

Coca-Cola will reveal further dates on its socials the night before each stop.

