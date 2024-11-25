Coca-Cola Christmas truck 2024 - This is when you will be able to see the best truck EVER in Belfast
See all the Coco-Cola truck locations here
It has been confirmed that the truck we have all been waiting for will be at Custom House Square, Belfast, 2pm - 9pm on Sunday December 1.
Other confirmed Coca-Cola truck locations and dates 2024 by Christmas FM are –
Saturday November 30 - Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin, 2pm - 9pm
Saturday December 7 - Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork, 2pm - 9pm
Sunday December 8 - Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick, 2pm - 9pm
Coca-Cola will reveal further dates on its socials the night before each stop.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.