A number of tributes were paid to Ms Dunlop on social media as she remained critically ill in hospital.

One friend said: “Jenny I have just heard this news and my prayers are with you and your beautiful family. You are such a selfless and beautiful girl.”

Following news of her death on Thursday, one friend said: “Just heard the tragic news about one of the nicest humans I've every had the pleasure to call a friend. Jenny you will be deeply missed R.I..P. XXX.”

Jenny Dunlop - image released by PSNI

Another said: “Prayers go out to the Dunlop family circle. May the Lord strengthen and comfort at the loss of daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.”

The PSNI has appealed for information.

Sergeant Smart said: “Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services received and responded to a report of a four-vehicle road traffic collision shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday on the M2 southbound, close to the Sandyknowes junction in Newtownabbey.

“Jenny was taken to hospital, but has sadly passed away from her injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Sunday evening or to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.