Comic Con Northern Ireland is set to make its return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on September 7 and 8.

Fans of all ages will once again gather to celebrate the best in pop culture, comics, movies, TV shows, and more at one of the province’s most exciting events.

This year’s Comic Con offers an array of celebrity special guests, exclusive panels, cosplay competitions, unique merchandise and interactive experiences.

Attendees can look forward to meeting their favourite stars, discovering new comics and artwork, and immersing themselves in a vibrant community of fellow enthusiasts.

Those attending can meet and greet with beloved actors and creators from the worlds of film, television, and comics including Ming-Na Wen, Giancarlo Esposito, Joseph Morgan, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Billie Piper and Khary Payton to name but a few.

View the full guest list by visiting www.comicconnorthernireland.co.uk

There will be panels and Q&A Sessions where people can engage in lively discussions and gain insights from industry insiders.

Cosplay Competition: Show off your costume-making skills in the highly anticipated cosplay competition.

Exhibitors & Vendors: Browse a wide selection of merchandise, from collectibles to the latest fan gear. Support local and international vendors offering a diverse range of products.

Interactive Zones: Participate in hands-on activities, including gaming zones. Fun for fans of all ages!

Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director of the Eikon Exhibition Centre commented “We are thrilled to welcome Comic Con Northern Ireland back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

"This event has always been a highlight for fans and families, and we are committed to providing an exceptional experience for all attendees.

"We look forward to hosting this incredible celebration of pop culture and creativity.”

Tickets for Comic Con Northern Ireland 2024 are on sale now.

Visit the official website https://www.comicconnorthernireland.co.uk/ for more details and to purchase your tickets.

About Comic Con Northern Ireland: Comic Con Northern Ireland is the premier pop culture event in the region, celebrating the best in comics, movies, TV shows, and more. Bringing together fans, creators, and celebrities, the convention offers a dynamic and inclusive environment for all enthusiasts.