The shock and sadness that a 28-year-old man died after a night out is felt throughout the community.

A post from Castlederg United FC says: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news that Conor Browne has unfortunately passed away.

"A gentleman and a friend to many at the club. A despicable and cowardice act , what a cruel world we live in Hold ur friends and family tighter than ever!

"To Conor’s friends and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Rest in peace Conor”.

A Vigil of Remembrance for the late Conor Browne has been arranged by Darkness into Light Castlederg for tomorrow (Wednesday 6th Sept) in The Diamond Castlederg at 8pm.

A post accompanying the vigil says: “Our town of Castlederg was sent into a sense of shock, disbelief, anger and sorrow over the last few days.

"The news that broke yesterday that Conor had passed away has put a dark cloud over our town. Conor was a much loved Father, Son,Brother, Uncle,Cousin and a brilliant friend to so many people.

"Conor’s death has affected everyone who had the pleasure of knowing this great fella and it has affected people whom never had the privilege of meeting him.

“We as a community want to show our support and solidarity to Conor’s immediate family and to the Browne and Collins family circle.

“We want to let the people know that all the good work that has been done in our town is not going to be undone by this vile act.

Vigil arranged for Conor Browne

“We invite everyone near and far to join us at The Diamond in Castlderg @8pm on Wednesday 5th Sept to Remember this very special young man whom has had his life cut short. We ask you to keep Conor’s family and friends in your prayers.

“Please like and share for the word to get out.”

And a post from Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan CLG ·says: “Rip Conor Browne.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to write a post like this.

“Conor Browne was a hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man! Conor was out for a nights craic with his friends in his local well respected and well run bar. What happened when Conor left the bar is the unthinkable and for any normal human being the undoable. For Conor to lose his life in the way he did is so hard to take in for our whole community.

“Conor always wore the biggest smile and would have done anything for anyone. One of the real good guys! This has affected everyone in the parish. If anyone needs help or someone to talk to just pm this page and we will get you to the right resources.

“Our club wishes to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Matt, Geraldine, his son Cobie, brothers Seamus and Andrew, sisters Sinead and Grace , the entire family circle and to his many many friends.

“May God give them all the strength to get through this difficult time. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.

Rip Conor! Forever young

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”

Sinn Fein MLA Maolíosa McHugh added: “A dark cloud hangs over Castlederg and surrounding areas after the death of Conor Browne.

“I want to extend my condolences to his parents, Geraldine and Matt, his siblings Sinead, Seamus, Grace and Andrew, his son Cobie and the entire family circle and friends of Conor.

“My thanks to the emergency services who attended at the scene and those who worked so hard in the days thereafter to try to save Conor’s life.

“The whole community is in shock but I know that as a community, we will rally round the family in the days and weeks ahead.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

And UUP Derry and Strabane councillor Derek Hussey posted: “My first thoughts at this time, and those of our Derg community, are with the Family and Friends of Conor Browne who has sadly passed away following a confrontation on Castlederg Main Street.

"We wish them every strength, not only over the next few days, but in the time ahead as they try to come to terms with Conor’s death.

“It is fair to say that the Castlederg community have been in shock since details emerged of the altercation that took place in the early hours of last Saturday morning in our Town Centre and resulted in the critical wounding of a young man who had been out socialising with his friends.

"Undoubtedly, like many towns, we have had our fair share of such situations before but on this occasion the escalation to the point of a weapon being produced to inflict such serious injury has disturbed the vast majority within our community.

“Sadly Conor has lost his fight for life. Police are now investigating a murder and I would urge anyone who was at the scene and has any information or evidence of any kind to immediately contact the Investigation Team. Every assistance should be given to ensure that the full detail of what happened is uncovered.

