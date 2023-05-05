Coronation: NI political parties unite to enjoy 'envy of the world' historic occasion
Political leaders from Northern Ireland have been sharing their thoughts on the coronation of King Charles before heading to London for the historic ceremony.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the coronation as a “once in a lifetime” event.
“I am honoured to be attending the Coronation alongside my colleague Lord Dodds. This is a true once in a lifetime experience for most people,” the DUP leader said.
“It is fantastic to hear of so many people from various walks of life in Northern Ireland also being invited to the Abbey to share this historic occasion”.
Sir Jeffrey said there has been “excitement on every street” in London this week, and that “a great cacophony of accents from all over the world.
“The Royal Family bring a soft power to the United Kingdom which is the envy of countries all over the world.”
UUP leader Doug Beattie said he was looking forward to what will be a “momentous weekend” for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
“The passing of the much-loved Elizabeth II brought the end of an era that was all many of us knew. The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla marks the beginning of a new chapter for our nation,” he said.
“The preparations alone for the day have been a sight to behold and I am looking forward to being in our nation’s capital to attend the coronation and celebrate the crowning of our new Monarch.”
Jim Allister said he is delighted to be attending on behalf of those the TUV represents.
“For most this will be the first coronation we have witnessed and I personally count it a huge honour to be there tomorrow at the heart of all the pageantry. There will be a display of culture and history which will be the envy of the world, something testified to by the fact that it will be beamed not just across the U.K but across the globe."
Alliance leader Naomi Long praised the new king for his “active interest in current affairs,” and added: “King Charles follows in the footsteps of a wonderful example of a sovereign, her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who was loved and respected across the world for her service in the role, which was evident at the outpouring of emotion at her passing.”