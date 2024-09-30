Country to Country line-up announced for March 2025 with three days of country music’s biggest stars coming to SSE Arena in Belfast 🤠
The line-up for the C2C show at the SSE Arena on Friday, March 14, is headliner Cody Johnson, along with Nate Smith, Shaboozey, Avery Anna, and The Castellows.
And for Saturday, March 15, the line-up is headliner Lainey Wilson, with also Dylan Gossett, 49 Winchester, Tucker Westmore and Wyatt Flores performing.
The final night in Belfast on Sunday, March 16, will see headliner Dierks Bentley, and Tyler Hubbard, Chayce Beckham, Niko Moon, and Tanner Adell perform.
"Since 2013, C2C has become Europe’s premier destination to see the world’s best country artists and future stars. 2024 will see another host of incredible artists perform at The O2, London, The OVO Hydro Glasgow and, after a successful debut in 2024, The SSE Arena, Belfast,” said a statement.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 4 and from www.ticketmaster.ie.
Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: “Radio 2’s commitment to specialist music is unrivalled in UK radio, and we’re proud that The Country Show, hosted by our very own Bob Harris, is home to the nation’s most popular country music programming. Radio 2 and C2C have been in partnership since the event’s launch in 2013, and it’s been heartening to watch it go from strength to strength, as the UK’s love for country grows stronger as the years go by. We can’t wait to broadcast from the 2025 event, as part of our mission to introduce our Radio 2 and BBC Sounds listeners to the best of both new and established country artists.”
