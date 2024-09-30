Line up for Country to Country

Country To Country returns once again in March 2025 for three-days of country music across the UK with a rotating line-up of country music’s biggest stars and most-exciting newcomers travelling between London, Glasgow and Belfast between 14th and 16th March.

The line-up for the C2C show at the SSE Arena on Friday, March 14, is headliner Cody Johnson, along with Nate Smith, Shaboozey, Avery Anna, and The Castellows.

And for Saturday, March 15, the line-up is headliner Lainey Wilson, with also Dylan Gossett, 49 Winchester, Tucker Westmore and Wyatt Flores performing.

The final night in Belfast on Sunday, March 16, will see headliner Dierks Bentley, and Tyler Hubbard, Chayce Beckham, Niko Moon, and Tanner Adell perform.

"Since 2013, C2C has become Europe’s premier destination to see the world’s best country artists and future stars. 2024 will see another host of incredible artists perform at The O2, London, The OVO Hydro Glasgow and, after a successful debut in 2024, The SSE Arena, Belfast,” said a statement.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 4 and from www.ticketmaster.ie.