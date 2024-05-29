Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne now stands at 75 palettes high ‘and filled to the brim’ after weeks of building by community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne now stands at 75 pallettes high ‘and filled to the brim’.

A recent post on the Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page said: “The base is now filled and complete thanks to the hard work of the lads over the past few weeks.

"But no Craigyhill Festival of Culture would be complete without the ever present Dinky Donuts providing all the sweet stuff u can eat!!”.

Craigyhill Bonfire Committee member ‘David’, told the News Letter that “around 30 to 40 people have been working on the bonfire every night, although that number does drop at times”.

"It really is a community event and needs community spirit to keep it going,” he said.

"There are only certain builders we let go up to the top and they have to be given harnesses for safety.

"We get a lot of flak online about the palettes that are used – I can tell them that they are bought and paid for and I could show them the receipts.

"We do a lot of fundraising for this event, which actually starts a few weeks after July 12 each year. We do not get any funding so the committee runs a local lottery to put this on.

“The public do not see the amount of work that goes in."

He added that putting up the bonfire and paying for entertainment on July 11/12 “costs around £60,000”.

“Getting the big DJ’s to come over and perform costs thousands,” he added.

"They will only perform on a proper stage with the right lighting. We have to deal with their management teams to get them here.

Loyalists bonfire builders have apparently broken the world record for a bonfire build ahead of the annual 12th of July celebrations which mark the protestant King William of Orange victory over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne. According to the official Guinness World Records the record for the tallest structure stands at The Craigyhill bonfire has been measured today at a height over 200 ft by an independent land survey company.Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

"And we must have bought and paid for around 20,000 screws to put in the bonfire, to keep it secure.

"This is now our fourth week building it up and everyone id getting tired so we need to give them time off.

"This is the last year we are doing a big bonfire – next year it will be rescaled because there is too much work in it and getting scaffolding and everything for health and safety.

"We really put on a free show, but I know how great it is for the community – and how it is something they look forward to.”

When asked about paramilitary involvement in the organisation of the bonfire, David claimed, “there is none”.

"No flags go on the bonfire,” he added.

"We had a crowd recently here from Dublin because they had read about it on social media.

"And this year again it is confirmed that Rangers TV will be doing another live stream from the event.

“We also had a German TV station here the other day.”