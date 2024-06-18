Andrew Dougal: Shock and sadness expressed at passing of a "passionate advocate for people suffering from chest, heart and stroke illnesses"
A tribute from Declan Cunnane, the Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke Association said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former CEO, colleague, and friend Andrew Dougal OBE.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his wife Fiona, son Jack and his wider family circle and friends.
"As CEO of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke from 1983 to 2015 he was a passionate advocate for people suffering from chest, heart and stroke illnesses and he leaves a lasting legacy.
"He is fondly remembered by everyone who knew him and he will be greatly missed.”
Shock was also expressed online from former Health Minister Jim Wells who said: “So sad to learn of the passing of Andrew Dougal, the former Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and Chairman of the Public Health Authority.”
Other tributes included:
- Michael Wardlow – “Goodness. What a great man. He'll be missed”
- Jackie Neill - “I’m very sorry to read this news. Andrew was a fabulous character and spokesperson for the NICHS. A great broadcaster when we crossed paths often in BBC Radio Ulster”
