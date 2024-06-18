Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deep shock and sadness has been expressed after the death of Andrew Dougal.

A tribute from Declan Cunnane, the Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke Association said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former CEO, colleague, and friend Andrew Dougal OBE.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his wife Fiona, son Jack and his wider family circle and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As CEO of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke from 1983 to 2015 he was a passionate advocate for people suffering from chest, heart and stroke illnesses and he leaves a lasting legacy.

"He is fondly remembered by everyone who knew him and he will be greatly missed.”

Shock was also expressed online from former Health Minister Jim Wells who said: “So sad to learn of the passing of Andrew Dougal, the former Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and Chairman of the Public Health Authority.”

Other tributes included:

Andrew Dougal