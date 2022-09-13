Crowds line the street at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down ahead of King Charles’ arrival

Many have brought Union flags to wave and some are holding posters reading ‘I support of the royal family’.

Some of the well-wishers have brought chairs and picnics.

The area at the front of the gates to Hillsborough Castle has been carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.

King Charles III leaves Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King and Queen Consort will examine the tributes when they arrive in the village later.

Large numbers of people are already lining the village’s Main St near Hillsborough Castle, the official royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Spectators are being driven into the village on shuttle buses amid a massive security operation.

Michael Poots, principal of Downshire Primary School in Hillsborough, said the visit of the King and Queen Consort to the Co Down village will make it a “wonderful day”.

A number of students from the school will meet Charles and Camilla.

“It is great that as a school we can be part of it. We are so close to (Hillsborough) Castle and the children are greatly looking forward to it,” Mr Poots said.

“You can hear the excitement. They are looking forward to meeting the King and of course the Queen Consort today. We are all going into the village and hopefully we will get a glimpse of them.

“Forty children (from the school) have been very fortunate to be picked to go into the castle and meet the new King and Queen.