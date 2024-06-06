Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Men from Northern Ireland who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day were venerated in French villages but were forgotten about in their home country, a Belfast audience has heard.

Those were just some of the comments made at a special reception to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day hosted in Belfast City Hall on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, 6 June 1944.

Some 4000 Allied soldiers were killed in the historical invasion to liberate western Europe from the Nazi forces, with thousands more were injured.

The City Hall event to mark the anniversary was booked out, such was the demand from distinguished guests, relatives of D-Day heroes and members of the public

Age Friendly Belfast held a special Tea Dance in 2 Royal Avenue on Wednesday 5 June to mark the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings. Live music provided by The John Trotter Band. Attendees were treated to an afternoon of 1940s nostalgia and style.

Proceedings were opened with addresses by Deputy Lord Mayor Andrew McCormick and the US Consul General James Applegate.

But the main event featured UTV presenter Paul Clarke in conversation with filmmaker, Brian Henry Martin and historian Mark Scott.

Mr Martin reflected on his experience producing the BBC D-Day Special documentary ‘We fought on D-Day’ which featured D-Day veterans from Northern Ireland.

Subsequently, he passed over 50 hours of unused footage to Mr Scott, who used them for a book under the same title.

Journalist Paul Clark in discussion with filmmaker, Brian Henry Martin and historian Mark Scott, reflecting on the heroism and sacrifices of D-Day at a reception in Belfast City Hall. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

Brian said that he visited the village of Longueval in Normandy in 2003 for D-Day commemorations and was really struck by how the Northern Ireland veterans were treated.

"The whole village came out to commemorate and celebrate the veterans who were there and to say thank you for their liberation. They were treated as heroes and rightly so," he told the News Letter.

"And then to come back to Northern Ireland and realise that these men just disappeared back into the civilian population without any fanfare whatsoever. They were heroes in France and forgotten about at home."

He noted the bravery of men who were towed into Normandy in gliders by Lancaster bombers.

UTV broadcaster Paul Clarke in discussion with filmmaker, Brian Henry Martin and historian Mark Scott, at the 80th anniversary reception for D-Day in Belfast City Hall.Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

The gliders were dubbed "cardboard coffins" because they were so lightweight.

One such gilder-pilot-cum-soldier was 19-year-old Bill McConnell from the Ulster Rifles.

His sister Vivienne Bowman, who attended the City Hall event, told the News Letter: "He said the glider was so light he could have put his foot through it."

Another Royal Ulster Rifles veteran from NI who fought on D-Day was Stanley Burrows.

Brian told the audience that there was a huge gap in understanding of D-Day.

People generally only learn about D-Day from the American or British viewpoint, he said.

"But why can't Stanley Burrows' story or Bill McConnell's story be told in our schools?" he asked. "Why can't we learn their story as part of our history?"

Opening proceedings, Deputy Lord Mayor Andrew McCormick welcomed the US Consul general to the event.

"The long bonds of kinship between Northern Ireland and the United States were immeasurably strengthened through our shared endeavors on D-Day," he said.

"Over 300,000 US personnel prepared for D-Day across Ulster, training, drilling, and dancing until their embarcation for Normandy," he added, to some laughter.

Mr Applegate said he was honoured to be present, noting that places like Carrickergus, Lough Erne, Bangor and Belfast were "absolutely critical" to allied war efforts.

No less than 300,000 US servicemen made their home in 192 different sites across the province before leaving for D-Day, he said.

By the end of the war 1800 GIs had married women from Northern Ireland.

Mr Applegate cited US General Dwight W Eisenhower as later saying: "Without Northern Ireland I do not see how the American forces could have been concentrated to begin the invasion of Europe."

Eisenhower returned to NI in 1945 to relay the sincere gratitude of GIs who were welcomed into homes and communities across Northern Ireland.

Broadcaster Paul Clarke closed the event quoting the book on D-Day by Antony Belvoir.

He said: "Those who fought, those who died, and those who survived, we thank you for your service. We salute you."

Meanwhile, another part of the D-Day commemorations organised by Belfast City Council was a special Tea Dance at 2 Royal Avenue on Wednesday 5 June. Live music was provided by The John Trotter Band with attendees treated to an afternoon of 1940s nostalgia and style.