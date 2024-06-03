D-Day 80th anniversary: veterans' commissioner praises Northern Ireland's 'pivotal role' in war effort

The Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment taking part in the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Bangor.The Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment taking part in the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Bangor. Photo: Mark Owens

​As final preparations for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings take place across the UK, Northern Ireland’s veterans’ commissioner has urged everyone to attend a commorative event.

Danny Kinahan said Northern Ireland played a key role in the preparations leading up to June 6, 1944, and made a significant contribution to the wider war effort.

​Two days of commemorative events have already taken place in Bangor at the weekend, where the band of the Royal Irish Regiment entertained the crowds in the town’s seafront area, with many other attractions, including World War Two-era musical tributes, food demonstrations and an array of classic vehicles on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ards and North Down will also join with other towns across Northern Ireland for the lighting of beacons (in Bangor, Newtownards and Ballyhalbert) at 9 .15pm on June 6 to coincide with the nationwide commemorations.

Beacons will also be lit at Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill, in Lisburn at Castle Gardens, at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh, St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen, the East Strand in Portrush and many other locations.

Mr Kinahan said: "Northern Ireland played a pivotal role during World War II, with sea planes based at Castle Archdale in Fermanagh, to the strategic importance of the port in Londonderry, most parts of the country contributed to the war effort in some way.

"Of significance is Bangor and Belfast Lough, notable, as 30,000 American military personnel trained for Operation Overlord on these very beaches, contributing crucially to the D-Day landings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings approaches, I am pleased and humbled to see many commemoration events taking place across Northern Ireland."

Codenamed Operation Overlord, the allied invasion of mainland Europe on D-Day was the greatest combined land, sea and air operation ever launched.

More than 150,000 British, American and Canadian troops landed on French beaches in an all-out effort to drive the Nazis out of France and the other occupied countries.

Mr Kinahan added: "The bravery of the Allied forces on that fateful day ensured the freedoms we enjoy today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I encourage everyone to attend these events to raise awareness and to become more educated about our country's significant historical role in this part of history, and to honour the many thousands who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and protection of those at home. We remember them."

Commenting on the commemorations in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area the mayor, Councillor Mark Cooper, said: “I am pleased the Council is taking part in this UK wide act of remembrance and lighting beacons at both Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill to remember the bravery and sacrifice of all those who served in the Normandy campaign.