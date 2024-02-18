Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland celebrates after winning gold in the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final on day seventeen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar

​The 22-year-old produced a magnificent performance to win his second gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships with victory in the 1500 freestyle final in Doha on Sunday.

He won in a time of 14:34.07, which was 10.54 seconds ahead of Germany's Florian Wellbrock. France's David Aubry was third in 14:44.85.

Last Wednesday, Wiffen became Ireland's first world swimming champion with victory in the 800m freestyle, claiming gold in a time of 7:40:94.

Paying tribute on Sunday night on social media, UUP leader Doug Beattie tweeted: "Congratulations Daniel Wiffen - incredible performance."

Alliance MLA for Lagan Valley, David Honeyford, wrote: "Incredible from Daniel Wiffen ! What a star we have!! Our first ever swimming world champion at 800m only goes and does again in 1,500m!"

Wiffen led Sunday's final from start to finish and set a new Irish record.

Afterwards, he told BBC Sport: "I'm just so happy to come away with a personal best and two world titles."

The Team Ireland competitor at one stage looked like he was going to set a new world record in Sunday’s race.

"I mean it's definitely one of my goals to try and beat that at some point," Wiffen said of the world record.

"I'm only 22, I've got another eight years at least, another couple of Olympics in me and I'm sure I'll go at some stage and I hope to be the person to do it."

After his triumph in last Wednesday’s 800m freestyle final, Wiffen told of his joy at becoming Ireland’s first world swimming champion.

"Obviously the goal coming into this meet was to win a world medal and be on the top podium for Ireland and obviously it's Ireland's first ever medal at a world championship level.

"Yeah, it's just really cool to say and I'm really happy.

"It was just really trying to build the confidence in myself, make sure I can trust it and really execute my own race plan and that's what I did, so I'm very happy.

