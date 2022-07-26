David Trimble 1944–2022: Two clips of the unionist grandee speaking in the House of Lords, 14 years apart

Lord Trimble in 2007 and 2021

The first clip is of him speaking about political donations in December 2007, and the second is him speaking about the Brexit Protocol in December 2021.

They appear to be the first time he was recorded on video in the House of Lords, and the final time; the Parliamentary video archive only dates back to the mid-2000s.

Lord Trimble (who had previously been an MP from 1990 to 2005, and an MLA from 1998 to 2007) entered the Lords in 2006.

