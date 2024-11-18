Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Countless tributes have poured onto social media after the passing of Derick Wilson on November 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on The Corrymeela Community says: “We are very sorry to share the news that Derick Wilson has died.

"Although not a founding member of Corrymeela – Derick appeared as part of the first work camps in the summer of 1965 and has been at the heart of our community ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Centre Director from 1978 to 1985; co-founder of the Understanding Conflict Trust; educator of almost every youth worker in Northern Ireland for decades; inspirer of thousands; champion of so many who might otherwise be overlooked; endless fountain of wonderful ideas.

"It is hard to imagine Corrymeela without Derick Wilson and it would be impossible for any of us to think about Derick without giving thanks for his life.”

The tribute adds that ‘Derick’s intention and his family’s wish is to have a gathering at Corrymeela in the near future where we can share stories, sing songs, reflect on our life together and celebrate Derick’s part in it’.

A death notice on P J Dallat & Sons Funeral Directors's says: ‘Derick Wilson MBE died peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife, Dot, in the early hours of Saturday 16th November after battling Motor Neurone Disease for the past eight months’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derick Wilson from The Corrymeela Community

It adds that ‘a celebration of Derick's life will be held at Corrymeela Centre, Ballycastle, a place so close to his heart on Sunday 24th November from 3.30pm. Everyone welcome’.

Another tribute from Duncan Morrow – Director of Community Engagement Professor Duncan Morrow – adds: “What can I say, where do I begin or end in talking about Derick Wilson, my dear friend and vital colleague who died yesterday?

"I have known Derick for 50 years.

"But he was always my slightly older and better, pushing forward where I was uncertain.

"So he was always my mentor really."

He adds: “Derick opened up avenues for me that I did not know existed.

"His trust that I would find my way was my confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His absolute egalitarianism of value allowed me to think I had something to contribute.

"What marked Derick out was his incredible openness to the value in and gift of other people.

“Sectarianism and racism found no space anywhere in his being.