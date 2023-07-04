The unique collection features a quirky array of familiar items from the series, provided courtesy of Hat Trick Productions and Lisa McGee herself, which will now be used to build on the show’s legacy and create a memorable visitor experience for fans.

The exhibition, supported by Tourism N. Ireland, Visit Derry and Derry City and Strabane District Council, will remain on display at the Tower Museum until July 2024.

Among the guest list at last night’s 90’s themed event, were Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, unforgettable in her role as the feisty Michelle Mallon, crew from the show and a whole host of personalities.

Not to mention the original Derry Girls themselves – the group of friends who grew up with Lisa McGee and provided much of the comedy material that has made the show such a hit.

They took the opportunity to share some of the memories that found their way into the screenplay, and gave people a snapshot of what it was like to grow up in the midst of a conflict, but embraced by a community famous both for its warmth and its wit.

Guests at the event even had a chance to view the original school show Spice Girls routine, courtesy of Lisa McGee’s former teacher Martin Bradley.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, officially opened the exhibition, paying tribute to all those who had recognised the importance of bringing the Derry Girls story back home.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to establish a lasting legacy for the city and connect to the many people who want to find out more about Derry based on what they have learned from Derry Girls,” she said.

“Lisa McGee has given the city a wonderful gift and I want to acknowledge the support of Hat Trick Productions, Tourism NI and Visit Derry for helping us turn that into a memorable and meaningful experience for visitors.

“I was delighted to meet the original Derry Girls who inspired Lisa McGee to share their story with the world. Derry is nothing without its people, and Lisa’s tribute to her friends and family really captures the spirit and humour of the city, and that’s what visitors will discover for themselves when they arrive here.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue in the city’s Tower Museum as she cut the ribbon with Ann and Chris McGee parents of show creater Lisa. The event was attended by the original Derry Girls who provided the inspiration for the characters in the hit TV show and actress Jamie Lee O’Donnell who brought the role of Michelle to life.

The Derry Girls Experience will be on show in the Tower Museum daily until July 2024. You can pre-book tickets online at www.towermuseumcollections.com

